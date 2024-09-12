Back in business: Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon slimmed down and powered up

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon was our top pick for the best business laptop for years, but last year, it dropped off the list entirely. This was due to a precipitous fall in battery life coupled with a sky-high price and performance that didn't quite match the competition.

Well, it seems Lenovo took that to heart as the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition that debuted at the Lenovo Innovation World event on September 5, running alongside the IFA 2024 convention in Berlin, appears to improve on every critical metric and even tossed in some surprises.

We'll need to get it in our labs before we know whether the Gen 13 can regain its position as CEO of the best business laptops page, but it made a compelling argument for the job based on my short time with it.

The lightest ThinkPad ever

However, there are several verifiable claims that we don't need to test. The Gen 13 drops to a mere 2.16 pounds, making it the lightest ThinkPad ever. The previous model was 2.5 pounds, which is a significant drop that makes it the lightest laptop we've tested in years.

The actual measurements remain similar at 12.3 x 8.45 x 0.32~0.58 inches. Durability has never been a concern on a ThinkPad, so despite this drop in weight, we'd still expect the Gen 13 to hold up well to travel with Lenovo putting it through the MIL-STD-810H certification testing its durability using 12 categories and 26 procedures.

Focusing on this flagship model, the Aura Edition features an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, Windows 11 Pro, up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, up to a 2TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD, Intel Arc Xe² graphics, and a 14-inch 2.8K OLED 120Hz display with a claimed 400 nits of brightness.

Given the size and weight, its assortment of ports is impressive: two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a combo headphone/mic jack.

Wireless support is future-proofed with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 on board.

Welcome to the Aura era

The last puzzle piece for this updated laptop is the "Aura Edition" branding. This special set of features is created in partnership with Intel and will initially only be available on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 and Yoga Slim 7i. It includes a collection of Smart Modes to help the laptop adapt to users' needs.

The four modes are Shield, Attention, Collaboration, and Wellness. Respectively, they address security features such as an automatic VPN connection on public Wi-Fi, distraction-reducing timers and notification settings, AI-optimized video settings for meetings, and reminders to improve posture and reduce eye fatigue.

In addition to these features, Aura Edition laptops get Smart Share, an enhanced version of Intel Unison sharing that allows you to instantly transfer photos from a paired Android phone or iPhone by simply tapping it on the edge of the screen.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Finally, Smart Care consolidates Lenovo's tech support features with online support tools, a chatbot, and other real-time support options with Premium Support Plus. This includes "concierge-style support" with remote camera sharing (with your permission) and one-click voice or text chat with Lenovo support on your PC or smartphone.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition will ship in November with a starting price of $1,999. While that's not cheap, it's not outlandish by business laptop standards for a product offering this many premium features and services.

I look forward to pitting it against the best business laptops on the market and seeing if it can regain its spot at the top.

