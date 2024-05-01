Asus will reveal a long-awaited "AI PC" on May 20 with a Snapdragon X Elite chip

We've been hearing so much about AI PCs that will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chipset, but there has been little in the way of a release date — other than "mid-2-24." That changed this week, with Asus teasing a "premium ultraportable laptop that is the first new-era ASUS AI PC."

The Tawain-based tech giant revealed on Tuesday that it would debut an AI PC during a live-streamed event on May 20 called "Next Level. AI Incredible."

Laptop Mag understands that the computer will most likely be the Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5507) equipped with Qualcomm's highly anticipated Snapdragon X Elite chip, which is rumored to beat Apple's M3 chip in performance.

What to expect from the first AI PC from Asus

There aren't many specs available for this "new-era ASUS AI PC," but it's most likely going to be an upgraded version of the company's Vivobook S 15 OLED, which scored 4 out of 5 stars in our review. In fact, the Vivobook is pictured in an Asus press release about the May 20 event, and its off-center trackpad solves any hint of a mystery.

Our Vivobook S 15 OLED came with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD OLED display. While the display will likely stay the same, it wouldn't be surprising if Asus offered configurations with up to 1TB of SSD storage and possibly more RAM to facilitate better multitasking performance from the Snapdragon X Elite.

(Image credit: Future)

Thus far, Asus has only released general claims of impressive AI performance, like "revolutionary computing power" and "comprehensive support for the latest AI functionality from ASUS and Microsoft." So it's unclear exactly how AI will be utilized to make this a "remarkable innovation," but the world will find out at 11 a.m. Pacific on May 20.

We're very excited for this laptop to launch so we can test the Snapdragon X Elite's performance and efficiency. Will we finally get a Windows laptop that rivals a MacBook in both performance and battery life? We hope so.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can join the event directly on the Asus website (the link won't be active until May 7). Although this AI-powered PC from Asus will debut virtually, we'll get a chance to see it in person — along with the rest of the Asus AI PC lineup — at Computex 2024 in Taipei, so be sure to check back in for our first impressions.