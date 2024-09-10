The PlugBug 120W charger is almost impossible to lose — no wonder it's a winner

I'll admit, I frequently lose my chargers when I'm traveling. They have a habit of disappearing into the depths of my backpack or suitcase, never to be seen again — or at least not until I unpack back home.

That's why I've got my eye on the Twelve South PlugBug 120W charging brick featuring Apple's Find My. You can quickly hunt down this charger anywhere, whether you've accidentally left it behind at the airport or buried it in the depths of your suitcase. Find My even works when the charger isn't plugged in.

(Image credit: TwelveSouth)

The PlugBug 120W isn't just for frequent flyers, though. It's the perfect charging brick for students, commuters, or anyone on the move enough that a charger is part of their daily carry.

It's designed for Apple users, but you can charge virtually any mobile device from it as long as you have a USB Type-C charging cable.

The addition of Find My might seem like a small upgrade, but it adds a new level of convenience to the Twelve South PlugBug 120W, earning it Laptop Mag's award for the best laptop accessory at IFA Berlin 2024.

Best of IFA Berlin 2024: Twelve South PlugBug 120W

(Image credit: TwelveSouth)

The Twelve South PlugBug 120W is available for pre-order now and costs $120. A smaller 50W model costs just $70 and also includes Apple's Find My. The 120W version has four USB Type-C ports that can be used simultaneously to charge everything from laptops to headphones.

It features dynamic output, which means the PlugBug will adjust the output of each port based on the power needs of the devices you plug in. However, it's worth noting that the total throughput of all four ports will cap out at 120 watts (meaning, you can't get 120 watts of output in each port simultaneously, only as a combined output).

(Image credit: TwelveSouth)

Regardless of whether or not the PlugBug is plugged in, you can use Apple's Find My to track it down. The charger has a separate battery for Find My, much like an AirTag. This ensures the feature works even when the charger isn't connected to a wall outlet.

Should you lose the PlugBug in your suitcase, or misplace it around the house, you can easily ping it with your iPhone or MacBook and get an exact location of where it might be hiding. Find My functionality also makes this a great charger for families and kids since parents won't have to worry about it getting lost at school. While small gadgets like this can be easy to misplace, it will take a considerable effort (or lack thereof) to lose it entirely.

No matter where you take your charger, the PlugBug 120W with Find My brings incredible peace of mind to those on the move and delivers a charging solution that won't easily slip through your fingers.

That means no more rushing to the airport convenience store to buy that overpriced emergency charging brick, which might be worth our Laptop Laurel award alone!

Laptop Mag's IFA Berlin 2024 Issue celebrates one of the world's longest-running consumer tech expos, Germany's own Internationale FunkAusstellung Berlin.

Our on-the-ground team will bring you all the news emerging from the showroom floor of Messe Berlin and highlight the best in consumer tech as we announce our inaugural Laptop Laurel winners for best-in-show products.

Head over to Laptop Mag's IFA Berlin 2024 Issue for more coverage.