Samsung Galaxy Book 4 may debut with Intel Meteor Lake inside on Dec 15

We're eagerly anticipating the arrival of Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake chips because it means Windows laptops may finally get a major battery boost. According to a recent report from Korean-news source Yonhap News (via Tom's Hardware), the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 might be the first laptop to utilize these new Meteor Lake processors.

Intel's Meteor Lake chips are expected to launch on December 14, and Yonhap News reports that Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Book 4 on December 15, just one day later. The official release date isn't as certain, but the most likely release window is alongside the wave of laptops we are expecting shortly after CES, which runs from Jan. 9-12 this year and we will of course be there to get our hands on all of the latest tech as we ring in 2024.

Galaxy Book 4 will utilize Meteor Lake's AI hardware

Yonhap News reports that Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 will use "Intel Core Ultra processors," which are the more premium Meteor Lake processors that will replace the Core i5, i7, and i9 chips. With the Galaxy Book 3 and 3 Pro featuring Core i7 and i9 processors, respectively, it's likely that the Galaxy Book 4 will feature a Core Ultra 7 chip and a potential Galaxy Book 4 Pro could feature a Core Ultra 9 chip.

Intel's Meteor Lake chips are decked out with P-cores and E-cores, like previous chips, but they're receiving additional low-power E-cores that'll drain a laptop's battery less during basic tasks, like browsing the internet or binging your latest favorite TV show. Although this is one of Meteor Lake's best features, Samsung is apparently interested in Intel's 14th Gen chips for its AI hardware.

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel is utilizing an AI-powered NPU (Neural Processing Unit) that'll translate to speedier user performance. Samsung just announced a large language model (LLM) called Samsung Gauss last month, which is designed to be an on-device AI that can help with composing emails, summarizing documents, and even translating content when needed. This technology will benefit greatly from the Meteor Lake chips' AI hardware.

The Galaxy Book 4 may be the first Samsung device to feature Gauss, and using the AI-powered Meteor Lake will assist with its launch. According to Tom's Hardware, we should see the Gauss LLM on Samsung's Galaxy S24 smartphone early next year as well.

Samsung may be the first to launch a Meteor Lake laptop, but it certainly isn't the only company working on a laptop featuring Intel's new 14th Gen chips. Yonhap News says that LG and HP are currently working on Meteor Lake laptops (potentially for launch in 2024), and we saw a sneak peek at an MSI laptop using a Meteor Lake chip earlier this year.

Intel's new chips boast a lot of impressive technology, but we're most excited for the possibility of these new chips boosting battery life in Windows laptop, making them true competitors for Apple's MacBooks. Check out everything you need to know about Intel's 14th Gen Meteor Lake chips.