Lenovo launches next-gen Yoga Book 9i and it just gets better

Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i goes Ultra Core and takes a major leap forward

Last year, I reviewed the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i and it was a standout convertible laptop that combined sleek design, powerful performance, and impressive versatility in a single package. It arrived with some very solid specs, a stunning display, a shockingly comfortable virtual keyboard, a super functional physical keyboard, and a premium audio setup to boot. The 9i catered to both my productivity and entertainment needs with ease. 

However, this updated version brings an Intel Core Ultra chipset, and after my recent reviews of the MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo and Acer Swift Go 14, the next-gen Yoga Book 9i could become my daily driver.

Thanks to Intel’s new Ultra Core chipset with its Integrated Arc GPU and NPU, I was not only able to crush document pushing and daily productivity chores, but I could smoothly edit 6K and 4K videos in DaVinici Resolve while also enjoying improved battery life. 

If this Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is anything like those two, it will definitely end up on our list of best laptops.

We're on the scene in Las Vegas to check out the latest tech at this year's CES 2024 showcase. Be sure to tag along on our CES 2024 journey by following Laptop Mag on TikTok, Twitter/X, Instagram, Flipboard, and Facebook for the most up to date hands-on impressions and news coming from the convention floor.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Intel Ultra Core level up

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i specs

Price: $1,999.99
Display: Dual 13-inch 2.8K OLED 2,880x 1,880
CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
GPU: Intel integrated Arc GPU        
RAM: 16GB LPDR5X system memory
Webcam: 5MP QHD
Storage: 512GB / 1TB SSD
Size: 11.77 x 8.02 x 0.62
Weight: 2.95 pounds 

The future of laptops unfolds with the next-gen Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. This dual-screen wonder, already the world's first full-size OLED marvel, now gets an ultra boost from Intel's Core Ultra Processors and a swiveling soundbar.

I can’t wait to feast my eyes on the new PureSight OLED 2.8K resolution display, and let my pupils dance between both screens. I expect this Yoga Book 9i to deliver vibrant colors and inky blacks. I’m also very excited about the Bowers & Wilkins soundbar nestled within the hinge that rotates to immerse you in audio, regardless of your viewing mode.

The last Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Gen 9 was a productivity powerhouse, and I expect even better all-around performance this time around. The Yoga Book 9i includes the Smart Launcher, which groups your go-to apps for a seamless workflow, while the Enhanced Virtual Keyboard lets you personalize your workspace with custom skins.

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i lets you unleash your inner artist with AI-powered handwriting beautification and a suite of creativity-enhancing software. Thanks to the Intel Core Ultra chipset, you will be able to enjoy expanded capabilities across the board, all running faster and more efficiently than ever before.

This is more than a laptop. It's a statement. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Gen 9 is where dual-screen brilliance meets next-level performance. The Yoga Book 9i is expected to arrive April 2024 at a starting price of $1,999.99.

Stay tuned to all of our live coverage from Vegas for everything CES 2024.

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 