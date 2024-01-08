Lenovo launches next-gen Yoga Book 9i and it just gets better

Last year, I reviewed the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i and it was a standout convertible laptop that combined sleek design, powerful performance, and impressive versatility in a single package. It arrived with some very solid specs, a stunning display, a shockingly comfortable virtual keyboard, a super functional physical keyboard, and a premium audio setup to boot. The 9i catered to both my productivity and entertainment needs with ease.

However, this updated version brings an Intel Core Ultra chipset, and after my recent reviews of the MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo and Acer Swift Go 14 , the next-gen Yoga Book 9i could become my daily driver.

Thanks to Intel’s new Ultra Core chipset with its Integrated Arc GPU and NPU, I was not only able to crush document pushing and daily productivity chores, but I could smoothly edit 6K and 4K videos in DaVinici Resolve while also enjoying improved battery life.

If this Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is anything like those two, it will definitely end up on our list of best laptops.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Intel Ultra Core level up

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i specs Price: $1,999.99

Display: Dual 13-inch 2.8K OLED 2,880x 1,880

CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

GPU: Intel integrated Arc GPU

RAM: 16GB LPDR5X system memory

Webcam: 5MP QHD

Storage: 512GB / 1TB SSD

Size: 11.77 x 8.02 x 0.62

Weight: 2.95 pounds

The future of laptops unfolds with the next-gen Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. This dual-screen wonder, already the world's first full-size OLED marvel, now gets an ultra boost from Intel's Core Ultra Processors and a swiveling soundbar.

I can’t wait to feast my eyes on the new PureSight OLED 2.8K resolution display, and let my pupils dance between both screens. I expect this Yoga Book 9i to deliver vibrant colors and inky blacks. I’m also very excited about the Bowers & Wilkins soundbar nestled within the hinge that rotates to immerse you in audio, regardless of your viewing mode.

The last Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Gen 9 was a productivity powerhouse, and I expect even better all-around performance this time around. The Yoga Book 9i includes the Smart Launcher, which groups your go-to apps for a seamless workflow, while the Enhanced Virtual Keyboard lets you personalize your workspace with custom skins.

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i lets you unleash your inner artist with AI-powered handwriting beautification and a suite of creativity-enhancing software. Thanks to the Intel Core Ultra chipset, you will be able to enjoy expanded capabilities across the board, all running faster and more efficiently than ever before.

This is more than a laptop. It's a statement. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Gen 9 is where dual-screen brilliance meets next-level performance. The Yoga Book 9i is expected to arrive April 2024 at a starting price of $1,999.99.

