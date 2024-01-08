Intel Launches 14th Gen CPUs, and you should be excited

Lately, just about everything has been focusing on the new Intel Core Ultra chipset (and rightfully so), but buckle up, buttercup — Intel isn’t through yet. Today at CES 2024, Intel announced its lineup of Core 14th Gen Processors. Move over, puny processors, because the Intel Core 14th Gen family has arrived, and they're packing some serious heat.

Calling all gamers with reflexes faster than a hummingbird on Red Bull, creators who sculpt digital masterpieces for breakfast, and power users who juggle spreadsheets like a circus performer with flaming chainsaws (metaphorically speaking, of course): there's a 14th Gen chip waiting to unleash your inner beast.

We're on the scene in Las Vegas to check out the latest tech at this year's CES 2024 showcase.

For the Mobile Warriors

(Image credit: Future)

Imagine a laptop that's as powerful as a tricked-out sports car but fits in your backpack and weighs less than your cat. That's the Intel Core 14th Gen HX series in a nutshell. The flagship i9-14900HX features 24 cores (8 P-cores + 16 E-cores) and a turbo frequency that'll make your hair stand on end (in a good way).

Games will run smoother than melted butter on a hot pan, and multitasking will feel like child's play (unless you have actual children, then maybe not). But it's not just about raw power. This chip is like a Swiss Army knife for creators.

The i7-14700HX has 50% more E-cores for editing videos faster than a caffeinated jack rabbit on a deadline with kids to feed. You will also enjoy blazing Thunderbolt 5 (up to 120GB TX bandwidth) and next-gen Wi-Fi 7, and you'll transfer files and download cat videos at warp speed.

For the Thin and Light Trailblazer

Just because you like your laptop sleek and sexy doesn't mean you should compromise on power. The Intel Core U Processor Series 1 is like a tiny ninja warrior, packing a punch in a slim package. The i7-150U boasts 10 cores and a turbo frequency that'll have you zipping through spreadsheets and editing photos like a boss. And with support for 96GB of memory and next-gen wireless, you'll be multitasking and streaming cat videos like nobody's business, all while looking effortlessly cool in your local coffee shop.

Intel redefines the thin-and-light experience with the Core U Processor Series 1 for discerning users who demand unwavering performance in a lightweight form factor. This innovative family delivers a potent blend of efficient computing, robust features, and seamless connectivity, empowering you to excel in every pursuit.

Unleash Peak Performance

Experience unparalleled responsiveness with turbo frequencies reaching 5.4 GHz and up to 10 cores (2 Performance + 8 Efficiency) in the flagship i7-150U processor. Handle demanding workloads easily, from complex data analysis to immersive creative endeavors.

Multitasking Mastery: Glide effortlessly between applications with up to 96GB of DDR5-5200/DDR4-3200 MT/S memory. The Core U Series 1 provides seamless navigation within resource-intensive programs, ensuring uninterrupted productivity.

Next-Gen Wireless Freedom

Stay effortlessly connected with next-generation Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 (5Gbps) and Wi-Fi 6E options. Enjoy lightning-fast downloads, seamless streaming, and unparalleled responsiveness, even in crowded environments.

The Pinnacle of Thin-and-Light Performance

(Image credit: Future)

The Intel Core U Processor Series 1 is more than just a technological marvel; it's a statement of your commitment to excellence. Experience unrivaled performance, uncompromising connectivity, and exceptional power efficiency in a sleek, portable design. Empower your ambitions, wherever they may lead, with the future of thin-and-light computing.

Intel Ultra Cores

(Image credit: Future)

Having reviewed the Acer Swift Go 14 and the MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo , both with the Intel Core Ultra 7-155H chipset, I can tell from first-hand experience that they’re both a leap forward. During my time today with Intel at CES 2024, I got hands-on with a laptop featuring the Intel Core Ultra 7-165H CPU, and it, too, was very impressive.

It speedily rendered text-to-image work in Gimp with the OpenVino plugin. Even more impressive is not just the speed at hand but how these systems manage power, thus granting users greater battery life.

The Bottom Line

The Intel Core 14th Gen processors are more than just a bunch of numbers on a spec sheet. They're tools for creators, weapons for gamers, and trusty companions for everyday heroes. So, whether you're a pixel pusher, a spreadsheet slayer, or simply someone who appreciates a good tech upgrade, there's a 14th Gen chip waiting to be your partner in crime.

With over 60 partner systems to choose from, finding the perfect match is easier than learning the next TikTok dance (seriously, who makes these dances up?). So, go forth, explore, and unleash the 14th Gen beast within!

Overall, I have been impressed by the results on display during demonstrations (and while getting hands-on and running my own benchmarks). This is the dawn of a new age for PCs. Think of this as the infant stage. These first systems will improve rapidly as updates are released in the next few months as drivers are updated and accommodate this tech further. However, as is, they’re already extremely impressive.

We’re excitedly looking forward to getting our first review units featuring all the different CPUs that Intel announced at CES 2024.