HP OmniBook X vs. Surface Laptop 7: Is it worth paying $1,100 more?

Copilot+ PCs come in all shapes and sizes... and prices. Is it worth spending nearly a whole grand to upgrade from one to the other? That's the question we're going to answer between the HP OmniBook X vs. Microsoft Surface Laptop 7.

The HP OmniBook X is taking the underdog role, while the Surface Laptop 7 crowns itself as the premium contender in this matchup. However, those roles are soley determined on price. When reviewed, they landed on a similar 3.5 stars out of 5, which is solid.

Let's see what a HP OmniBook X vs. Surface Laptop 7 matchup looks like.

HP OmniBook X vs. Surface Laptop 7: Specs compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally HP OmniBook X vs. Surface Laptop 7 Model HP OmniBook X Surface Laptop 7 Price $1,199 (on sale for $899) $1,999 (starts at $999) CPU Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 RAM 16GB 32GB Graphics Qualcomm Adreno Qualcomm Adreno Display 14-inch, 2240 x 1400, 60Hz, touch 13.8-inch, 2304 x 1536, 120Hz Weight 2.91 pounds 3.67 pounds Dimensions 12.32 x 8.8 x 0.56~0.57 inches 11.85 x 8.67 x 0.72 inches

HP OmniBook X vs. Surface Laptop 7: Price

If you even thought about purchasing a Surface Pro, you'd see that Microsoft tries to charge you rent just to get a keyboard. A bit of hyperbole, but the Surface Laptop 7 is just as pricey, and that's where the HP OmniBook X has an edge.

(Image credit: Future/Rami Tabari)

For $1,199 (on sale for $899), the HP OmniBook X boasts a Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 14-inch, 2240 x 1400, 60Hz, touch display.

For $1,999, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7th Edition offers a Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 processor, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 13.8-inch, 2304 x 1536, 120Hz display.

The OmniBook X can match the Surface Laptop 7's 32GB of RAM with its $1,399 model. You can drop the Surface Laptop 7 as low as $999 with the lower-tier Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. However, the lowest that the OmniBook X gets is $849, featuring all the same features as our configuration except with a 512GB SSD.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The HP OmniBook X not only offers the lowest price for its base model, but it offers more competitive specs for price overall.

Winner: HP OmniBook X

HP OmniBook X vs. Surface Laptop 7: Design

Both the HP OmniBook X and Surface Laptop 7 opt for a rather flat design, but there's a certain edge they have over the other.

(Image credit: Future/Rami Tabari)

Ignoring they're incredibly similar metal, compact designs, the Surface Laptop 7 is more colorful than the OmniBook X. I mean that literally.

The OmniBook X comes in silver and white. The white is nice, but the silver looks like any other laptop. Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop 7 offers black, silver, Sapphire, and Dune color schemes. However, keep in mind those colors become unavailable at the lowest and highest configurations.

They size up differently as well. The OmniBook X comes in at 2.91 pounds and 12.32 x 8.8 x 0.56~0.57 inches while the Surface Laptop stacks up to 3.7 pounds and 11.9 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches.

The HP OmniBook X is lighter and thinner, but the Surface Laptop takes up less room on the laptop and offers a prettier design thanks to its unique colors.

Winner: Surface Laptop 7

HP OmniBook X vs. Surface Laptop 7: Display

I might have well as witness a murder between these two, and it's not about the specs. But the HP OmniBook X does come with a 14-inch, 2240 x 1400, 60Hz, touch display and the Surface Laptop 7 features a 13.8-inch, 2304 x 1536, 120Hz panel.

(Image credit: Future/Rami Tabari)

While the Surface Laptop's display is slightly smaller, it offers a higher resolution and higher refresh rate than the OmniBook X. However, one caveat I will mention is that in my review of the Surface Laptop, I noticed some severe ghosting. You may not have the same issue or it may not bother you, but it's important to note.

The HP OmniBook X covered 80.2 % of the DCI-P3 color gamut and averaged 283 nits of brightness, while the Surface Laptop 7 covered 73.3% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and averaged 568 nits of brightness.

Yeah, the OmniBook X slides by with a higher color coverage, but is that really impressive when it's nearly 300 nits dimmer than the Surface Laptop 7? That's a whole laptop's worth of brightness that even the OmniBook X couldn't meet.

Excluding the fact that the Surface Laptop's display features a ghosting effect, it's the better display. However, if you think you'd be sensitive to seeing a slightly blurred trail behind objects in motion on the screen, then go with the OmniBook X.

Winner: Draw

HP OmniBook X vs. Surface Laptop 7: Performance

So how does the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 compare with the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100? That's the question we're asking when we pit the Surface Laptop 7 against the OmniBook X, respectively.

(Image credit: Future/Rami Tabari)

On the Geekbench 6.3 overall performance test, the HP OmniBook X scored 12,861, falling short of the Surface Laptop's 14,426.

When the machines transcoded a 4K video to 1080p on our HandBrake benchmark, the OmniBook X finished in 5 minutes and 46 seconds, while the Surface Laptop completed it in 5 minutes and 10 seconds.

Now here's a real rough test. The HP OmniBook X's 1TB SSD transfered 25GB of multimedia files at a rate of 893 megabytes per second. Meanwhile, the Surface's 1TB SSD clocked in 1,116 megabytes per second. 200MBps may not seem like a lot, but when you're working on the lower end of scores like this, every bit counts.

Winner: Surface Laptop 7

HP OmniBook X vs. Surface Laptop 7: Battery life

We all know that the Snapdragon X Elite chips have become the new kings of battery life, but who came out on top between the HP OmniBook X vs. Surface Laptop 7?

(Image credit: Future/Rami Tabari)

On the Laptop Mag battery test — which continuously surfs through webpages over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness — the HP OmniBook X survived 16 hours and 18 minutes. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7th Edition lasted 15 hours and 44 minutes. It was just 34 minutes, but that put the OmniBook ahead.

Winner: HP OmniBook X

Overall winner: HP OmniBook X

If you're keeping score at home, you'll see that we've come to a bit of a draw, yet I've declared the HP OmniBook X as the winner. Let me explain.

It really came down the display. Yes, the OmniBook X is dim as hell, but I'd rather look at a dim display than a headache-inducing ghosting effect at all hours of the day. If not for the display, the OmniBook X is a hell of a lot cheaper. It's tough to argue that you should pay an additional $800 for a little bit of extra performance and more design colors you might not get.

Don't get me wrong, the Surface Laptop has decent qualities, and if you want a more premium aesthetic out of your laptop along with top of the line performance, then go with the Surface Laptop 7.

But overall, the HP OmniBook X is the better deal.

Winner: HP OmniBook X