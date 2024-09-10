I'm giving MSI a second chance with the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and you should, too

MSI got off to a rough start in the handheld gaming PC world, but its second entry, the MSI Claw 8 AI+, is proof MSI may be listening to its critics.

The display of Claw handheld gaming PCs was right at the front of MSI's booth at IFA Berlin 2024. The original MSI Claw and the more recent Fallout special edition were familiar faces, but this is the first time we got our hands on the upcoming MSI Claw 8 AI+. Bouncing between the new Claw and the original, I immediately noticed some key improvements.

The Claw 8 AI+ will be MSI's first full refresh since it launched the original Claw earlier this year and the second-generation device has a lot to accomplish. The original Claw stumbled at launch due to a slew of performance issues.

MSI has since worked to correct those issues through software updates and a light refresh with the Fallout edition of the Claw, but the Claw 8 AI+ is a complete overhaul. It features a larger display, updated specs, a larger battery, and better joysticks and controls.

If gamers are willing to give MSI a second chance, the Claw 8 AI+ might just be a worthy improvement over its predecessor, earning it Laptop Mag's award for best gaming gadget at IFA Berlin 2024.

Best of IFA Berlin 2024: MSI Claw 8 AI+

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ has a similar design to the original Claw, but there are some noticeable updates. Most notably, it features a larger 8-inch display without the thick plastic bezels that wrapped around the previous model's edges. The larger display means the Claw 8 AI+ is a bit wider and heavier than the previous Claw, but it didn't feel uncomfortable or bulky in my hands.

I also immediately noticed the improved joysticks. They felt smoother and sturdier compared to the original or even the Fallout edition. It's a minor change, but it makes the gaming experience on the Claw 8 AI+ feel more comfortable and high-quality.

The buttons still feature Hall Effect switches as on the original Claw, but MSI tweaked them to improve tactile feedback and adjust the placement of the paddles on the back of the Claw. While playing a bit of Hi-Fi Rush on the Claw 8 AI+, all of the buttons felt clicky and responsive.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

I also noticed that the MSI Claw 8 AI+ didn't get hot while I was trying it out. Of course, we'll have to wait until our lab testing team can run Laptop Mag's thorough thermal tests to see exactly how well the new-and-improved Claw handles heat.

However, after playing a bit of Hi-Fi Rush on it for about 10 minutes, I didn't notice it getting warm to the touch anywhere. That might not sound like much to brag about, but it's a good sign considering the original Claw grew hot in just 15 minutes during our testing.

MSI also gave the Claw 8 AI+ a major 80Wh battery upgrade. The original had a smaller 53Wh capacity that died after just over an hour and 20 minutes during our gaming tests. Handheld gaming PCs frequently struggle with battery life, so hopefully the larger battery of the new MSI Claw will give it a significantly better test score in this area.

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ makes a positive first impression, one that gives me hope it could live up to the promises of the original, and maybe even exceed them. We'll have to wait until we put the Claw 8 AI+ through the paces in our lab tests to see just how much MSI improved things, but its first outing at IFA Berlin 2024 hints at a fresh start for MSI's handheld gaming PCs and more than earns itself a shot at redemption in the handheld gaming PC space.

