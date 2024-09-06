I can't stop thinking about the Acer Predator Project Dualplay concept laptop

Concept laptop designs that may never make it to full production are a staple of tradeshows, and the Acer Predator Project Dualplay is no different.

Like the Razer Project Linda and Asus ROG Concept Dali before it, the Project Dualplay that Laptop reviewed this week at IFA Berlin will likely not make it into production. But it has already achieved something: It turned an otherwise mundane Acer press conference into something worth talking about.

I still don't quite believe the Project Dualplay is real.

Acer had a few models of the Project Dualplay on the show floor at IFA Berlin, and Laptop got our hands on it — well, sort of.

Acer sat two demo units at the back of its IFA booth in the Predator section. The assortment of media, industry guests, and tech fans at the booth could take pictures of the laptops, but video was strictly prohibited. Additionally, Acer representatives flanked the laptops at all times.

Despite seeing the laptop's touchpad turn into a pair of mini-controllers multiple times while standing just inches away from the concept model, I still don't quite believe Project Dualplay is real. Most concept designs elicit an immediate love or hate response, but I can't decide where I stand on Project Dualplay.

On the one hand, putting a controller underneath the touchpad is an inspired choice; on the other hand, it turns the desktop replacement laptop into a chunky behemoth.

Acer Predator Project Dualplay - Design

While Acer did have working concept models on the IFA show floor, they were not playable, and the company did not reveal any possible specs. So, the design is the only thing we know a lot about.

By hitting two buttons at the top of the keyboard, the laptop's touchpad lifts up and a pair of 360-degree speakers pop out of the side of the chassis. On the opposite side of the touchpad is a pair of mini-controllers, not unlike the Nintendo Switch's JoyCons. The controllers are held to the touchpad by magnets and can be easily separated from the base so you and a friend can game.

In order to fit the pop-up speakers and controller, the Acer Predator Project Dualplay is chunky even by the standards of desktop replacement laptops. The display is large enough to qualify for desktop replacement territory, but the controller/touchpad hybrid didn't sit flush with the keyboard panel. So you would likely want to use a mouse with the Project Dualplay, and the discrepancy between the two pieces of hardware could make using the keyboard a bit clunky.

Obviously, this is a concept, not a laptop in production. So, a full retail model would change the version we've seen.

Acer Predator Project Dualplay - Controllers

The overall controller design isn't exactly new. It feels similar to the Nintendo Switch's JoyCons and JoyCon connector with magnets instead of physical switches to keep the mini-controllers in pace. The overall design is rather angular and flat, rather than a more ergonomic rounded design, so using the controller for single-player sessions or long multiplayer games may not be comfortable.

A controller or gamepad is a great alternative to an uncomfortably hot laptop keyboard.

That said, the idea of a laptop with a built-in controller makes a lot of sense. Gaming laptops put off a lot of heat, and because of the clamshell form factor, gaming laptop keyboards often hit well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit on the Laptop Mag gaming laptop heat test. This can get very uncomfortable very quickly. A controller or gamepad is a great alternative to an uncomfortably hot laptop keyboard.

Putting the controller option right into the laptop makes it more convenient and easier to travel with, except the Project Dualplay is very much a desktop replacement laptop that isn't meant to be very portable.

Acer Predator Project Dualplay - Performance

In order to have space in the chassis to fit the controller and pop-up speakers, there is a lot to be worried about in terms of possible performance.

Acer has not detailed any specs of the concept and we haven't seen it run any games.

Laptop design always requires compromise. You've got a lot of hardware to fit in a limited space and you also need to keep it from overheating, because silicon processors can melt. And the Project Dualplay takes that space and effectively cuts it in half to fit the controller and pop-up speakers.

So this would not be an 18-inch top-of-the-line gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU.

Outlook

Like all concepts, there is always the possibility some version of the Acer Predator Project Dualplay ends up making it into production. However, many laptop concepts exist just to function as "proof of concept" for a trade show and fade into relative obscurity once the trade show ends.

After breaking down my thoughts on Acer's Project Dualplay, I think I've landed somewhere positive on this concept. Certainly, I find the idea interesting, but I'm not sold on the execution.

However, if I had to wager a guess as to whether this concept would ever make it into production, I would have to bet that the Acer Predator Project Dualplay will never see a commercial launch.