CyberPowerPC's latest laptop is proof water and electronics CAN mix

Gotta love gaming laptops . I mean, how could you not. They’re relatively portable so you can play your favorite games on the go and they’ve got plenty of power to spare for when it’s time to get some work done. They’re not without their flaws, namely battery life and cooling or lack thereof. CyberPowerPC is looking to solve that problem with its latest system that features a cool (pun definitely intended) accessory.

I got a glimpse of the CyberPowerPC Tracer VIII Ultra gaming laptop at CES 2024 and my jaw dropped. By itself, the laptop isn’t going to turn any heads. Since CyberPowerPC works with Clevo on its chassis, the Tracer VIII sports a rather generic gray aluminum casing. A light strip along the front lip and glowing RGB keys help to add some drama, but turn this stuff off and you can definitely sneak it into many an office setting.

No, what makes the Tracer VIII stand out from the sea of gaming laptops fighting for your dollar, is the external watercooler that’s bundled with the system. According to CyberPowerPC, the liquid cooling kit, which has its own RGB lights, can cool down your laptop 15 - 20%. This is crucial if you want to run your laptop at the highest performance settings for a long period of time. Without the kit, sooner than later, you’d experience system throttling due to your components getting overheated. Connected magnetically via a dual plug, the device connects to the rear of the Tracer VIII to keep things nice and tepid.

You can however, use the Tracer VIII sans cooler and it has some pretty powerful specs including an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 16GB of VRAM and a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600 display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Pricing has yet to be announced for this bundle, but judging on the laptop’s specs and the novelty of the watercooler, expect to pay a pretty penny.

Stay tuned to Laptop Mag for a full review of this intriguing system.