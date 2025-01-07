Asus’ new ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet can be paired with its new ROG XG Mobile GPU to put you out for $4,000

Handheld gaming PCs are all the rage, so Asus moving forward with its ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet is an interesting choice, but it gives gamers a lot more versatility. Unfortunately, the price is a barrier to many.

Starting at $2,000, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 appeals only to gaming enthusiasts with big wallets and unique needs. And that is before you could consider the ROG XG Mobile eGPU, which bumps the GPU up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090. We don’t have official pricing on that yet, but the last-gen RTX 4090 is still priced at $2K. So, $4K total, maybe.

I like the idea of a gaming tablet, but between the price and practicality, is it really a good idea to bring it back? Let's jump into what you can expect.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 & ROG XG Mobile: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Config Model Name Asus Flow Z13 (2025) GZ302EA-XS96 Asus Flow Z13 (2025) GZ302EA-DS96 Asus ROG XG Mobile Price $2,199.99 $1,999.99 TBD (2023 model is currently $2K) Availability Q1 Q1 Q1 CPU AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 AMD Ryzen AI Max 390 N/A GPU RDNA 3.5 RDNA 3.5 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 RAM 32GB LPDDR5X 32GB LPDDR5X N/A Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD N/A Display 13.4-inch, 2560 x 1600, 180Hz, IPS touchscreen 13.4-inch, 2560 x 1600, 180Hz, IPS touchscreen N/A Webcam Front Camera: 3DNR + 5M IR Camera Rear Camera: 13M Camera Front Camera: 3DNR + 5M IR Camera Rear Camera: 13M Camera N/A IO Ports 2 x USB4 (PD, DP support), 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x microSD card reader (UHS-II), 1 x Audio Combo Jack 2 x USB4 (PD, DP support), 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x microSD card reader (UHS-II), 1 x Audio Combo Jack 2 x Thunderbolt 5, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 2.1, 1 x SD card reader, 1x 5G Ethernet Battery 70Whr 70Whr N/A Weight 2.64 pounds 2.64 pounds Row 10 - Cell 3 Dimensions 11.81 x 8.03 x 0.51 inches 11.81 x 8.03 x 0.51 inches 8.19 x 6.1 x 1.17 inches

A wild combo

(Image credit: Asus)

You could buy the Asus ROG Flow Z13 separately, which will net you an AMD CPU + GPU setup via the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 (or Max 390) and a TBD RDNA 3.5 GPU. Of course, that won’t be enough power to compete with gaming laptops at the same price point, so what is so special about the Flow Z13?

Well, the most obvious component is design. It comes in at 2.64 pounds and 11.81 x 8.03 x 0.51 inches, making it lighter and thinner than its predecessor by a decent margin (2.91 pounds, 0.6~0.79 inches). Despite its detachable keyboard, the keys manage to achieve 1.7 millimeters of travel, which is deeper than some clamshell laptops.

The 13.4-inch, 2560 x 1600, 180Hz IPS display is a touchscreen, outfitted with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and Touch and Pen support. With 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits of brightness, and 3ms response times, this tablet could be an artist’s dream. It even supports HDMI, Type-C, Type-A, and microSD ports.

This is an excellent device, but only for the right person. The average gamer shouldn’t get this thing, even if it is in their price range. This device is useful for artists, enthusiast gamers fighting for every pound and inch in their carry-on, and those with niche needs.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, if you’re trying to fit the ROG XG Mobile into this bundle, then you’ve got yourself the powerhouse you’ve always wanted. However, I wouldn’t recommend that unless you’re doing some heavy 3D rendering or video editing. Or if you’re a gamer with a fat wallet and an appetite for pretty games.

If you do want the ROG XG Mobile, keep in mind that it uses the laptop version of an RTX 5090, so don’t expect the same performance as a desktop GPU. You shouldn’t have to worry about it taking too much space, either, since it comes with a neat little stand and weighs under 2.2 pounds. It’ll also expand your port selection, adding two Type-A, two Thunderbolt 5, an HDMI, DisplayPort, and SD Card reader.