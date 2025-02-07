Acer launches new RTX 50-series Predator gaming laptops — are they worth upgrading?

News
By
published

Acer's RTX 50-series gaming laptops are here, but still no RTX 5090

Two Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI gaming laptops side by side in front of an abstract blue and purple background
The Acer Nitro Helios Neo 16 AI, featuring an RTX 50-series GPU, will arrive in May (Image credit: Acer)

Acer unveiled its next generation of Predator gaming laptops, boasting top-tier specs, including RTX 50-series laptop GPUs.

Acer's Predator gaming laptops have received glowing reviews from Laptop Mag in the past, such as last year's Acer Predator Helios 16, which earned an Editor's Choice award. These gaming laptops tend to do a good job of balancing price and performance, so it's exciting to see the Predator line-up get an RTX 50-series upgrade.

If you're eyeing a new gaming laptop, you may want to hold out a couple more months to get your hands on one of the new Predator laptops. Here's a look at the specs, price, and release date.

Acer kicks off 2025 with RTX 50-series Predator gaming laptops

Acer has unveiled the two latest additions to its Predator gaming laptop lineup, the Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Predator Helios Neo 18 AI.

Both laptops feature nearly identical specs with Intel Core Ultra 200HX series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series laptop GPUs. While it's exciting to see the RTX 50-series graphics cards start appearing in gaming laptops, some gamers may be disappointed by which GPUs are in the new Predator laptops: the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti. If you were hoping to get around RTX 5090 supply shortages by going for a gaming laptop instead, it looks like you'll need to wait a bit longer.

The RTX 5070 could surprise you, too. Depending on the GPU your current gaming laptop has, it could still be a major upgrade. According to Nvidia, the RTX 5070 is twice as fast as the RTX 4070, and the same is true for the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti.

Of course, if you just bought an RTX 4070 gaming laptop last year, it's probably not worth upgrading so soon. However, if you're gaming on an RTX 30-series or older gaming laptop, the RTX 5070 or RTX 5070 Ti could be a worthy upgrade.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and 18 AI are both available with the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti. You can choose between two processors, as well: the Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX or Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX. Each model can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

When you're choosing between the two different sizes, pay close attention to the display. The 16-inch model has an option for an OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. In contrast, the 18-inch model maxes out with a Mini LED display that has a slightly higher 250Hz refresh rate but a slower 3ms response time.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Acer Predator RTX 50-series gaming laptop specs
Header Cell - Column 0 Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AIAcer Predator Helios Neo 18 AI
CPUIntel Core Ultra 7 255HX/Intel Core Ultra 9 275HXIntel Core Ultra 7 255HX/Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
GPUNvidia GeForce RTX 5070/5070 TiNvidia GeForce RTX 5070/5070 Ti
RAMUp to 64GBUp to 64GB
StorageUp to 2TBUp to 2TB
Display16-inch OLED 2560x1600, 240Hz, 1ms response time18-inch Mini LED 2560x1600, 250Hz, 3ms response time
Starting price$1,899$2,199

The Predator Helios Neo 16 AI will be available in the U.S. in May starting at $1,899 and the Predator Helios Neo 18 AI will arrive the following month in June starting at $2,199. That's a bit more expensive than last year's Predator Helios 16, but still in the same ballpark. Hopefully the price bump comes with a noticeable performance bump.

Stay tuned for more info along with our full reviews of each laptop. You can also visit our guide to the best gaming laptops to compare the new Predator laptops to the competition.

More from Laptop Mag

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 1,887 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(2TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
1
HIDevolution [2024] ASUS ROG...
Amazon
View
Low Stock
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB 32GB RAM)
2
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gaming...
Walmart
$1,999
View
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
3
Alienware m17 R5
Dell
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
Our Review
4
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
Preorder
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
(17-inch 1TB)
5
Dell Alienware m17 Ryzen...
Back Market (US)
View
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(2TB SSD)
Our Review
6
ASUS - ROG Strix SCAR 18”...
Best Buy
View
HP Victus 15
7
Victus by HP 15L Gaming...
HP US
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(14-inch 512GB)
8
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
Amazon
$925
View
MSI Katana 15
(Black)
9
MSI Katana 15 B13VEK-277US...
Amazon
$999.99
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch 1TB)
Our Review
10
MSI Titan GT77 17.3" UHD...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Stevie Bonifield
Stevie Bonifield
Freelance Writer

Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist specializing in keyboards, peripherals, gaming gear, and mobile tech. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, photography, and building way too many custom keyboards

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming laptops and pcs
An open and powered on dark gray laptop against a white background showing a video game on screen.

Here's how much an RTX 50-series gaming laptop could set you back
The ASUS TUF Gaming A14 gaming laptop next to a Laptop Mag deals icon in front of an abstract orange and blue background

My 5 favorite early Presidents' Day PC gaming deals at Walmart: Save up to $400 on laptops, monitors, and more!
Best Buy Super Bowl TV sale TCL QM7, Insginia Fire TV, and Sony Crystal UHD TV against blue background

Best Buy's big Super Bowl sale knocks up to 50% off big screen TVs, here are 7 deals I like
See more latest