Acer launches new RTX 50-series Predator gaming laptops — are they worth upgrading?

Acer unveiled its next generation of Predator gaming laptops, boasting top-tier specs, including RTX 50-series laptop GPUs.

Acer's Predator gaming laptops have received glowing reviews from Laptop Mag in the past, such as last year's Acer Predator Helios 16, which earned an Editor's Choice award. These gaming laptops tend to do a good job of balancing price and performance, so it's exciting to see the Predator line-up get an RTX 50-series upgrade.

If you're eyeing a new gaming laptop, you may want to hold out a couple more months to get your hands on one of the new Predator laptops. Here's a look at the specs, price, and release date.

Acer kicks off 2025 with RTX 50-series Predator gaming laptops

Acer has unveiled the two latest additions to its Predator gaming laptop lineup, the Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Predator Helios Neo 18 AI.

Both laptops feature nearly identical specs with Intel Core Ultra 200HX series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series laptop GPUs. While it's exciting to see the RTX 50-series graphics cards start appearing in gaming laptops, some gamers may be disappointed by which GPUs are in the new Predator laptops: the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti. If you were hoping to get around RTX 5090 supply shortages by going for a gaming laptop instead, it looks like you'll need to wait a bit longer.

The RTX 5070 could surprise you, too. Depending on the GPU your current gaming laptop has, it could still be a major upgrade. According to Nvidia, the RTX 5070 is twice as fast as the RTX 4070, and the same is true for the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti.

Of course, if you just bought an RTX 4070 gaming laptop last year, it's probably not worth upgrading so soon. However, if you're gaming on an RTX 30-series or older gaming laptop, the RTX 5070 or RTX 5070 Ti could be a worthy upgrade.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and 18 AI are both available with the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti. You can choose between two processors, as well: the Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX or Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX. Each model can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

When you're choosing between the two different sizes, pay close attention to the display. The 16-inch model has an option for an OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. In contrast, the 18-inch model maxes out with a Mini LED display that has a slightly higher 250Hz refresh rate but a slower 3ms response time.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Acer Predator RTX 50-series gaming laptop specs Header Cell - Column 0 Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 AI CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX/Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX/Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070/5070 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070/5070 Ti RAM Up to 64GB Up to 64GB Storage Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Display 16-inch OLED 2560x1600, 240Hz, 1ms response time 18-inch Mini LED 2560x1600, 250Hz, 3ms response time Starting price $1,899 $2,199

The Predator Helios Neo 16 AI will be available in the U.S. in May starting at $1,899 and the Predator Helios Neo 18 AI will arrive the following month in June starting at $2,199. That's a bit more expensive than last year's Predator Helios 16, but still in the same ballpark. Hopefully the price bump comes with a noticeable performance bump.

Stay tuned for more info along with our full reviews of each laptop. You can also visit our guide to the best gaming laptops to compare the new Predator laptops to the competition.