CES 2024 supercharges budget gaming with these 3 new entry-level laptops

Some exciting new laptops were unveiled at CES 2024, including great additions to the budget market. If you’re looking for a new gaming laptop under $1200, these new models are definitely worth checking out.

Lenovo revealed some new additions to its entry-level LOQ lineup, including the LOQ 15IRX9. ASUS also announced new F16 and A16 models in their popular TUF Gaming budget line-up. Finally, we got a fresh version of MSI’s sleek Cyborg 15, this year as the Cyborg 14.

Here’s a peek at these new contenders in the budget gaming space.

We're on the scene in Las Vegas to check out the latest tech at this year's CES 2024 showcase. Be sure to tag along on our CES 2024 journey by following Laptop Mag on TikTok, Twitter/X, Instagram, Flipboard, and Facebook for the most up to date hands-on impressions and news coming from the convention floor.

1. Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo’s LOQ 15IRX9 takes the cake for most budget-friendly gaming laptop at CES 2024. Starting at just $799, this model has a ton of customization options at a price that’s easy on your wallet. You can choose from Intel and Ryzen CPUs. You also get your pick of NVIDIA 20, 30 and 40 series GPUs or even the Intel Arc A530M if you want to go for an all-Intel build.

What makes the LOQ 15IRX9 really stand out in the budget gaming space is the inclusion of Lenovo’s LA1 AI chip. This additional chip helps the laptop manage cooling and power more efficiently so you can run demanding titles without overheating.

There are a few versions of the LOQ 15IRX9 set for release in April 2024. All start under $800, which puts this in the sweet spot for budget gamers.

2. ASUS TUF Gaming F16 and A16

(Image credit: Asus)

ASUS’s TUF Gaming line has become a staple for budget and mid-range gamers. That trend continues with two new models in the $1000 range, the F16 and A16. Both feature the rugged, metallic aesthetic characteristic of TUF laptops, but with some fresh components inside.

The F16 comes with an Intel i7 13650HX processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and DDR5 4800 MHz RAM. In the A16, you get an AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and DDR5 5200 MHz RAM. Both feature a 16-inch IPS display, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

The main difference between the F16 and A16 is the CPU. If you’re an Intel fan, go for the F16 but if you prefer AMD, go for the A16. That said, the A16 has slightly faster RAM and a slightly more powerful GPU. So, unless you’re set on an Intel CPU, you’ll probably get a bit more value from the A16.

Both of these laptops are as durable as the “TUF” name suggests – the 2024 models passed military-grade tests. Plus, they’re upgradable so you can expand your storage and RAM down the road.

3. MSI Cyborg 14

(Image credit: MSI)

At the higher end of the budget range of gaming laptops at CES 2024 is MSI’s Cyborg 14 , which starts at $1099. If 16 and 18-inch gaming laptops sound a little too bulky for you, the Cyborg 14 is definitely worth taking a look at. The Cyborg packs a lot of value into its compact chassis.

The 2024 Cyborg includes up to Intel’s 13th Gen Core i7 processor, a maximum of 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. You get your pick of four different NVIDIA GPUs, including the RTX 2050, RTX 3050, RTX 4050 and RTX 4060. While the RTX 4060 will get the best performance, the RTX 2050 configuration will be the least expensive for those looking to save some money.

The 14-inch display is Full HD+ with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Cyborg is thin and light, weighing in at just 1.6 kg or about 3.5 lbs. The only downside to the chassis is the single-color backlighting on the keyboard. At this price, it would have been nice to have customizable RGB, but it’s not a must-have feature.