Dynabook's new laptop is mostly unbreakable, but it has big competition

You don't always think about how indestructible a business laptop should be, but many enterprise computers meet strict military durability standards for a reason.

On that front, Dynabook announced the latest laptop in the Portege line this week. Introducing: the Portege X30L-M, which comes in an alloy chassis that meets the rigorous MIL-STD-810H standards for durability.

That should make Dynabook's newest addition nigh indestructible — but, is it strong enough to compete with the other ultra-durable business laptops already out there?

Dynabook Portege X30L-M specs

This new addition to the 30-year Portege portfolio features an Intel Core Ultra 100 series processor, with choices ranging from the Intel Core Ultra 5 125U to the Intel Core Ultra 7 165H with integrated Intel Arc Graphics.

The X30L-M can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The 13-inch business laptop houses a 13.3-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) display, DTS-enhanced speakers, and an AI-powered webcam.

It also uses X30L-M uses a magnesium alloy chassis which is durable enough to meet the rigorous MIL-STD-810H standards and light enough to weigh just 855 grams or 1.8 pounds.

What are the MIL-STD-810H standards?

The United States Department of Defense developed the MIL-STD-810H standard as a military testing procedure for equipment used by the US armed forces.

The MIL-STD-810H testing process includes exposing a laptop to high and low temperatures, high humidity, dust and sand, vibrations, shock, and altitude.

By meeting the rigorous MIL-STD-810H testing standards, the Dynabook Portege X30L-M can withstand even the most strenuous work conditions, ensuring you can work from almost anywhere.

Is it enough to beat the competition?

(Image credit: Dynabook)

Dynabook is not the first to make a business laptop that meets the rigorous MIL-STD-810H standards. Most Lenovo ThinkPads, Asus ExpertBook, Asus Zenbook, Dell Latitude, and HP EliteBook laptops also meet those standards. More rugged laptops like Getac laptops or Panasonic Toughbooks also meet military standards, though many opt for the stricter MIL-STD-810G standard.

While the more rugged laptops are certainly not competition for the Dynabook, the Asus ExpertBook and Lenovo ThinkPad lines fit in the same light and thin business laptop category. This makes for some tough competition for Dynabook. While the Dynabook category goes back to the Toshiba days, Dynabook doesn't have quite the same brand recognition as Lenovo, Asus, Dell, or HP.

However, meeting the same standards is one way to level the playing field against the more well-known competition. And sure, the Dynabook X30L-M is lighter than even the ultralight Asus Zenbook S 14, but a difference of 0.8 pounds isn't a huge selling point as laptop weight can vary based on your configuration.

While the Dynabook X30L-M does start at a relatively low price of just $1,399 for its base spec, that's not exactly a steal. If Dynabook's pricing was more of a bargain, the X30L-M could make some real change in the crowded enterprise laptop space.