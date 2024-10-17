Dynabook's new laptop is mostly unbreakable, but it has big competition

News
By
published

The Dynabook Portege X30L-M meets rigorous MIL-STD-810H standards

Dynabook Portege X30L-M
(Image credit: Dynabook)

You don't always think about how indestructible a business laptop should be, but many enterprise computers meet strict military durability standards for a reason.

On that front, Dynabook announced the latest laptop in the Portege line this week. Introducing: the Portege X30L-M, which comes in an alloy chassis that meets the rigorous MIL-STD-810H standards for durability.

That should make Dynabook's newest addition nigh indestructible — but, is it strong enough to compete with the other ultra-durable business laptops already out there?

Dynabook Portege X30L-M specs

This new addition to the 30-year Portege portfolio features an Intel Core Ultra 100 series processor, with choices ranging from the Intel Core Ultra 5 125U to the Intel Core Ultra 7 165H with integrated Intel Arc Graphics.

The X30L-M can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The 13-inch business laptop houses a 13.3-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) display, DTS-enhanced speakers, and an AI-powered webcam.

It also uses X30L-M uses a magnesium alloy chassis which is durable enough to meet the rigorous MIL-STD-810H standards and light enough to weigh just 855 grams or 1.8 pounds.

What are the MIL-STD-810H standards?

The United States Department of Defense developed the MIL-STD-810H standard as a military testing procedure for equipment used by the US armed forces.

The MIL-STD-810H testing process includes exposing a laptop to high and low temperatures, high humidity, dust and sand, vibrations, shock, and altitude.

By meeting the rigorous MIL-STD-810H testing standards, the Dynabook Portege X30L-M can withstand even the most strenuous work conditions, ensuring you can work from almost anywhere.

Is it enough to beat the competition?

Dynabook Portege X30L-M

(Image credit: Dynabook)

Dynabook is not the first to make a business laptop that meets the rigorous MIL-STD-810H standards. Most Lenovo ThinkPads, Asus ExpertBook, Asus Zenbook, Dell Latitude, and HP EliteBook laptops also meet those standards. More rugged laptops like Getac laptops or Panasonic Toughbooks also meet military standards, though many opt for the stricter MIL-STD-810G standard.

While the more rugged laptops are certainly not competition for the Dynabook, the Asus ExpertBook and Lenovo ThinkPad lines fit in the same light and thin business laptop category. This makes for some tough competition for Dynabook. While the Dynabook category goes back to the Toshiba days, Dynabook doesn't have quite the same brand recognition as Lenovo, Asus, Dell, or HP.

However, meeting the same standards is one way to level the playing field against the more well-known competition. And sure, the Dynabook X30L-M is lighter than even the ultralight Asus Zenbook S 14, but a difference of 0.8 pounds isn't a huge selling point as laptop weight can vary based on your configuration.

While the Dynabook X30L-M does start at a relatively low price of just $1,399 for its base spec, that's not exactly a steal. If Dynabook's pricing was more of a bargain, the X30L-M could make some real change in the crowded enterprise laptop space.

More from Laptop Mag

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Apple MacBook Pro
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 416 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
1
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
2
Apple - MacBook Air 13.6"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch Grey)
3
Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Intel (14")
Lenovo USA
View
Low Stock
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
4
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen...
Walmart
$3,429
View
Dell XPS 15 (9530)
5
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
6
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
7
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
8
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch)
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
10
Apple MacBook Air 13.6"...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Load more deals
Madeline Ricchiuto
Madeline Ricchiuto
Staff Writer

A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.