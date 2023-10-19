Apple's iMac may finally get this long-awaited upgrade in 2025

According to the latest tweet from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), it looks like Apple may still release a new iMac this year. In even more exciting news, Kuo's tweet goes on to mention a potential "higher-end 32-inch" iMac on its way by 2025.

We haven't even reached the end of 2023 yet, so a rumored 2025 release date might be hard to wait for, but if Kuo is to be believed, it'll be worth it. A glorious 32-inch display—sorry, a glorious 32-inch mini-LED display could be yours in one to two short years.

Two rumored iMacs for 2024 and 2025

This recent tweet from Kuo is actually a reply to a previous thread of tweets regarding predictions for Apple's upcoming desktop products.

The first tweet in the thread is from early March 2022, and he predicted a new Mac Mini and a more affordable 27-inch display without mini-LEDs in 2022 and a Mac Pro and iMac Pro by 2023. A few days later, he replied to this tweet with "[Updated] / 2023: Mac Pro, iMac Pro, and Mac mini."

For reference, Kuo's 2023 prediction of a new Mac Mini was spot on (it released in January 2023). Apple also announced and released the 27-inch Studio Display without mini-LED technology a few days after Kuo's initial tweet. A new Mac Pro was announced at Apple's WWDC 2023 event in June, and it's looking like his prediction of a new iMac Pro by the end of this year might ring true as well.

New iMac prediction update:1. 24-inch iMac refresh in 2024.2. Higher-end 32-inch mini LED display iMac in 2025. https://t.co/l7jzEecwZiOctober 17, 2023

A year and a half later, Kuo adds to this thread with today's news. He mentions a "24-inch iMac refresh in 2024" and a "higher-end 32-inch mini LED display iMac in 2025." With Kuo's track record, these predictions seem pretty dang reliable.

If these rumored products are on the way, this 32-inch iMac would be the largest in its line to date, matching the dimensions of Apple's expensive 6K Pro Display XDR. And if it has mini-LED display technology, that's going to be one glamorous (and no doubt expensive) all-in-one desktop machine.