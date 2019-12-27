How to Update Drivers in Windows 10

Windows 10 automatically updates any new drivers needed for your computer. You can set up to check updates automatically or check updates at your convenience. If you would like to manually update a driver, you can do so in the Device Manager. Here’s how it’s done.

Regular Update:

1) Click Start in the lower left corner.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2) Click the gear icon to open the Settings window.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3) Scroll down to see more settings.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4) Click Update & Security.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

5) In the right pane click Check for updates.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

6) As the updates download, click on Change active hours.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

7) Set the hours when you do not want the computer to restart.

8) Click Save. The drivers will be installed and ready to go after the restart.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Manual Update:

1) In the search box on the Toolbar, type Device Manager.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2) Click Device Manager in the search options.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3) Click on a group of devices in the list.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4) Right-click on a specific device that needs driver update.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

5) In the menu that opens up, click Update driver.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

6) In the Update driver window, click Search automatically for updated device software. If a newer driver is available, it will be downloaded and installed.