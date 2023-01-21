How to see which version of Windows 11 or macOS you're running

Are you having trouble figuring out which version of Windows or macOS you're running? Knowing which version you have is essential to troubleshoot problems or keep your operating system up-to-date. With the wrong Windows or macOS version installed, you may also experience some compatibility issues with your favorite apps.

There are plenty of reasons for you to know your Windows or macOS version. Some software and hardware may only be compatible with certain versions of Windows. If you are having trouble installing a particular program or device, knowing your version can help you determine if it is compatible.

If you are experiencing problems with your computer, knowing your Windows version can help you troubleshoot the issue. Different versions may have different solutions to common problems, so having this information can help you find the right fix. Lastly, it is important to keep your operating system up-to-date to take advantage of the latest features and security updates. Knowing your operating system version can help you determine if any updates are available for your system.

See the version of Windows 11 you are running

1. Click on the Start button in the bottom left corner of the screen.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Type "About" into the search bar and select "About your PC."

(Image credit: Future)

3. A window will display the version of Windows you are running under the "Windows specifications" section with the label "Version".

See the version of macOS you are running

(Image credit: Future)

1. Click on the Apple logo in the top left corner of the screen.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Select "About This Mac."

(Image credit: Future)

3. The version of macOS you are running will be displayed under the "Overview" tab.