One of the funniest questions we get at Laptop Mag is, "how do I install Microsoft Edge on Windows 11?" If you've been following the great lengths Microsoft takes to keep its lure and bait users into dropping Google Chrome for Edge, you'd be chuckling, too.

Unfortunately, uninstalling Edge isn't as easy as hitting some sort of "delete" button. It's all fun and games talking smack about Microsoft Edge until someone has to open a Command Prompt — yes, it's going to be that kind of tutorial. Do you have what it takes to learn how to uninstall Microsoft Edge on Windows 11?

Don't be too scared, this guide isn't too difficult. It just takes a little more work than usual. Why? Well, you cannot uninstall Microsoft Edge on Windows 11 — at least not the way that you'd uninstall any other app. It's special!

Here's how to uninstall Microsoft Edge on Windows 11.

How to uninstall Microsoft Edge on Windows 11

1. Open Microsoft Edge (I know) To be rid of Microsoft Edge, you must embrace Microsoft Edge. Now open up that neglected web browser.

2. Click three-dot menu In the top right corner, you'll find the three-dot menu icon, click that!

3. Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge From that drop-down menu, select Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge.

4. Copy Microsoft Edge version # (Image: © Future) Now you want to copy the version number of Microsoft Edge (just the number). For example: 113.0.1774.50

5. Win + X > Terminal (Admin) Now that we've got that number copied, go ahead and open up the Terminal (Admin) Command Prompt by pressing Win + X and selecting it. Then click Yes when the User Account Control (UAC) pops up.

6. Paste this command So now you're going to take the line of code below and paste it into your Command Prompt, except that you're going to replace EDGEVERSIONNUMBER with the number we copied earlier.

cd/ cd %Program Files (x86)%\Microsoft\Edge\Application\EDGEVERSIONNUMBER\Installer

7. Now paste this Paste the command below and then hit Enter to uninstall Microsoft Edge.

setup --uninstall --force-uninstall --system-level

There you go. You are now officially free of Microsoft Edge. Or are you? Windows updates are sneaky and have a habit of reinstall Microsoft Edge when it gets the chance. But how do you prevent that from happening?

Stay tuned for another how-to and we'll find out.