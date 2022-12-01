How to see your Spotify Wrapped 2022 — which songs did you play the most?

"How to see Spotify Wrapped" is a query that's blasting off on Google Search right now, which is no surprise. After all, Spotify just unleashed a fascinating report on the top artists and songs that captivated the world (hint: the most popular global musician is, er, a certain malicious rabbit).
While Spotify revealed people's music tastes on a macro level, the music streaming platform also doled out personalized reports for each user based on their listening history. It's called Spotify Wrapped — stick around to find out how to access your 2022 music overview.
How to see Spotify Wrapped
1. Open the Spotify app.
2. A banner entitled, "Your 2022 Wrapped is ready" should be visible. Tap on it.
3. This will kick off an Instagram story-like dive into your the music and podcasts you loved the most this year.
Some insights that Spotify Wrapped will delve into are ...
- The number of genres you explored
- Your top genres
- Your total play time compared to other Spotify listeners
- Your most-played songs
- Your favorite artist of 2022 and much more
The best part is that, within the visual display of your Spotify Wrapped report, Spotify put together a list of your top 100 songs that you can listen via Your Library. Win!