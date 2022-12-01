How to see your Spotify Wrapped 2022 — which songs did you play the most?

"How to see Spotify Wrapped" is a query that's blasting off on Google Search right now, which is no surprise. After all, Spotify just unleashed a fascinating report on the top artists and songs that captivated the world (hint: the most popular global musician is, er, a certain malicious rabbit).

While Spotify revealed people's music tastes on a macro level, the music streaming platform also doled out personalized reports for each user based on their listening history. It's called Spotify Wrapped — stick around to find out how to access your 2022 music overview.

How to see Spotify Wrapped

1. Open the Spotify app.

2. A banner entitled, "Your 2022 Wrapped is ready" should be visible. Tap on it.

3. This will kick off an Instagram story-like dive into your the music and podcasts you loved the most this year.

Some insights that Spotify Wrapped will delve into are ...

The number of genres you explored

Your top genres

Your total play time compared to other Spotify listeners

Your most-played songs

Your favorite artist of 2022 and much more

The best part is that, within the visual display of your Spotify Wrapped report, Spotify put together a list of your top 100 songs that you can listen via Your Library. Win!