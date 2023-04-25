AI chat bots are rolling out and around the world, now finding its way into Snapchat. Of course, people want to know how to remove it entirely from their smartphones, which is makes sense because new technology is exciting but also terrifying.

It's a little annoying to remove the Snapchat AI bot. If you're intention is to remove the AI bot from your feed, you might feel validated and horrified by the fact that the bot has been gaslighting people about how it accesses your location. See Tweet below.

This Snapchat AI just tried to gaslight me pic.twitter.com/daGCCXQToCApril 19, 2023 See more

How to get rid of Snapchat AI

Unfortunately, you need to be a Snapchat+ subscriber to remove My AI from your Chat feed. That's $4 per month, if you're wondering. Once you have that, you'll be able to follow the instructions below.

Method 1

Step 1) Swipe right from the Camera screen to go to the Chat screen.

Step 2) Press and hold on My AI.

Step 3) Tap 'Chat Settings'.

Step 4) Tap 'Clear from Chat Feed'.

Method 2

Step 1) Tap the Settings button in the Profile screen to open Settings.

Step 2) Scroll down to "Privacy Controls" and tap 'Clear Data'.

Step 3) Tap 'Clear Conversations'.

Step 4) Tap the X button next to My AI to remove the conversation from your feed.

If you don't have Snapchat+, you're just going to have to stare at that My AI entry. Sorry, you're trapped.