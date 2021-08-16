Trending

How to edit a PDF in LibreOffice

Could LibreOffice be the best way to edit a PDF for free?

LibreOffice is a free-to-download, open-source office productivity suite that lets you easily edit PDFs. It could even be the easiest and best free PDF editor available, so let's have a look. 

During our adventure into how to edit PDFs using software other than Adobe Acrobat, we've discovered that yes, you can edit PDFs in Word and Google Docs. However, there can be some possible formatting issues, especially when dealing with PDFs that contain many images and graphs.

However, in LibreOffice, it is as easy as launching the software and dropping in your PDF. That's because LibreOffice also keeps the formatting of the original document intact and allows you to get to work. 

So without further adieu, here's how you can edit your PDFs in LibreOffice.

How to open your PDF in LibreOffice

How to edit a PDF in Libre Office

1. Launch Libre Office

How to edit a pdf in Libre Office

2. Drag and drop your file into Libre Office to open it. 

How to edit a pdf in Libre Office

3. Edit your PDF. What's great about LibreOffice is that you can easily manipulate, delete and add new images, pages, and graphs. The software does an excellent job of keeping the formatting of your original document intact. To edit, just highlight the desired text and you can edit from there. 

how to edit a pdf in libre office

4. To export your new PDF, select "File" in the upper left and then select "Export As" and "Export as PDF."

How to edit a pdf in Libre Office

5. An Export window will pop up and you can select export and then close. When you go to close, it will ask you to save your document. That's it! You're done. 

How to edit a pdf in Libre Office

As always, I suggest opening your completed PDF to make sure the formatting is to your liking and that the images and graphs are perfect.

