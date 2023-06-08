How to breed Monculus on Ethereal Island in My Singing Monsters

By Rami Tabari
published

Here's how to breed Monculus on Ethereal Island

(Image credit: My Singing Monsters)

The season is here, and with it comes the Monculus — yes, it's back on Ethereal Island in My Singing Monsters.

The Monculus is only available for a limited time, so if you don't jump on this opportunity now, you'll have to wait until next year. Monculus only appears during the Life-Formula season (usually early June).

How to breed Monculus on Ethereal Island in MSM

1. Nebulob + Jeeode

(Image: © My Singing Monsters)

It has been confirmed by people on Reddit and even on the My Singing Monsters wiki that the correct combination to breed Monculus is Nebulob + Jeeode.

2. Wait

So now we wait. It'll take 20 hours and 4 minutes for a default incubation time, or 15 hours and 3 minutes for an enhanced incubation time.

It's as easy as that. Just grab a Nebulob and a Jeeode and throw them on Ethereal Island. Jeeode is found on Water Island and can be teleported to Ethereal Island once fed to level 15. Meanwhile, Nebulob is already an exclusive monster to Ethereal Island.

