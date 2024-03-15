Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection faces intense backlash over 50GB file size and broken servers

News
By Momo Tabari
published

Fans are outraged and Aspyr is working to fix the issue

Star Wars: Battlefront Collection
(Image credit: Star Wars)

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection was announced at Nintendo's recent direct, and among the fans of the series, a rousing cheer of excitement could be heard on across the universe. It was set to bring about the revival of both classic games in one seamless bundle, featuring massive servers for players to return to their favorite childhood game and get lost within the competitive shooter.

There's usually far more skepticism in communities when it comes to bringing back games of this kind, but because it seemed like nothing more than the original games ported onto new platforms, fans let their guard down. But then, the launch came out of nowhere, and it straight-up doesn't work. Its positive reviews are as low as 19% on Steam, and the game is being criticized for broken servers and an enormously high file size. So what gives?

Why is the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection broken?

Aspyr released a statement regarding the issues people are experiencing with the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection. It explains that the company's network infrastructure completely collapsed at launch, and it is why players are experiencing high ping, matchmaking issues, errors, crashes, and not enough servers available. It's further explained that the team will continue working until these issues are completely addressed.

"I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible has happened."

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Right now, the collection has over 4,000 reviews and only 19% of them are positive, with most pointing out that the servers do not work. However, some are also noting that the game is not particularly different graphically from the original, yet takes up over 50GB of space on your PC.

Star Wars: Battlefront Collection

(Image credit: Star Wars)

It's hard to discern what exactly the situation is, but the fanbase is clearly outraged and is making several assumptions about the game's development. Some believe that the servers were never present to begin with, and the game was always planned to launch with so few. Some also think that the multiplayer was barely tested beforehand, but of course, it's nothing more than players speculating.

The reality could be far less malicious, with Aspyr having faced the network malfunction that they mentioned, causing all of their work to turn to dust. The large file size issue is certainly peculiar, but if the game had come out with no internet issues, most fans would not remotely care about that. Right now, the best thing we can hope for is that Aspyr gets it fixed quickly so people can screaming.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 437 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB SSD)
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Strix SCAR 18”...
Best Buy
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(14-inch 512GB)
2
Acer Predator Triton 300SE...
Walmart
$1,599
View
MSI Katana 15
(Black)
3
MSI Katana 15 B13VEK-277US...
Amazon
$1,024.99
View
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
Our Review
4
Alienware m17 R5
Dell
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
5
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop ...
HP (US)
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
Our Review
6
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
Preorder
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
7
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 18"...
antonline
View
MSI Katana 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
8
MSI Katana 15 15.6" FHD 144...
Target
$1,299
View
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB Intel Core i7)
9
Lenovo - Legion Pro 5i 16"...
Best Buy
$1,799.99
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch 1TB)
Our Review
10
MSI Titan GT77 17.3" UHD...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Momo Tabari
Momo Tabari
Contributing Writer

Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.