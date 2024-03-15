Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection faces intense backlash over 50GB file size and broken servers

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection was announced at Nintendo's recent direct, and among the fans of the series, a rousing cheer of excitement could be heard on across the universe. It was set to bring about the revival of both classic games in one seamless bundle, featuring massive servers for players to return to their favorite childhood game and get lost within the competitive shooter.

There's usually far more skepticism in communities when it comes to bringing back games of this kind, but because it seemed like nothing more than the original games ported onto new platforms, fans let their guard down. But then, the launch came out of nowhere, and it straight-up doesn't work. Its positive reviews are as low as 19% on Steam, and the game is being criticized for broken servers and an enormously high file size. So what gives?

Why is the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection broken?

Aspyr released a statement regarding the issues people are experiencing with the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection. It explains that the company's network infrastructure completely collapsed at launch, and it is why players are experiencing high ping, matchmaking issues, errors, crashes, and not enough servers available. It's further explained that the team will continue working until these issues are completely addressed.

"I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible has happened." Obi-Wan Kenobi

Right now, the collection has over 4,000 reviews and only 19% of them are positive, with most pointing out that the servers do not work. However, some are also noting that the game is not particularly different graphically from the original, yet takes up over 50GB of space on your PC.

(Image credit: Star Wars)

It's hard to discern what exactly the situation is, but the fanbase is clearly outraged and is making several assumptions about the game's development. Some believe that the servers were never present to begin with, and the game was always planned to launch with so few. Some also think that the multiplayer was barely tested beforehand, but of course, it's nothing more than players speculating.

The reality could be far less malicious, with Aspyr having faced the network malfunction that they mentioned, causing all of their work to turn to dust. The large file size issue is certainly peculiar, but if the game had come out with no internet issues, most fans would not remotely care about that. Right now, the best thing we can hope for is that Aspyr gets it fixed quickly so people can screaming.