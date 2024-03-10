PS5 Pro rumors — everything we know so far about my next favorite console

The PS5 Pro is the solution to all of my problems — well, at least one of them. We’ve got a couple of gamers in the house, so if I get an upgrade, someone can get a hand-me-down, you know what I mean? And given the volume of rumors we’ve seen about the PS5 Pro, it’s all but confirmed to launch sooner than later.

When the PS5 and Xbox Series X launched, we entered the 4K, 120-fps, ray tracing age of gaming — except all those settings aren’t adding up. In fact, we’ve seen AAA games launch at a miserable 30 fps (I’m looking at you, Starfield ). Can the PS5 Pro turn it all around in the last half of this generation’s cycle?

Here’s everything that we know so far about PS5 Pro, from the release date and price to the games and more.

The PS5 Pro is reportedly set to launch in Q4 2024. That specific rumor can be sourced back to Colin Moriarty, who made such a claim on Episode 295 of the Sacred Symbols podcast .

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Moriarty stated that someone at a “midsize third-party publisher” received a presentation for the PS5 Pro. Moriarty goes on to explain that if this third-party has this info, that means it's more than likely that first and second party developers already have access to that info if not the kits themselves.

In a CNBC report , analyst Serkan Toto also states that "there seems to be a broad consensus in the game industry that Sony is indeed preparing a launch of a PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024." Toto also claims that GTA 6 is one of the driving forces of this release date, as GTA 6 will “be a shot in the arm for the entire gaming industry.”

PS5 Pro price

The PS5 Pro might cost $600 — but that’s conjecture, not a rumor. Analyst Chris Ray Gun, who appeared on the aforementioned Sacred Symbols podcast, suggests the same.

(Image credit: Sony)

Our own speculation comes from a little math. The PS5 Slim recently launched at the same price point as the original PS5, at $499. When the PS4 Pro arrived, it was set at the same launch price as the original PS4, but we don’t think Sony will maintain the same pattern. In the company’s February 2024 investor’s call, Sony made it clear that it wouldn’t be able to reduce manufacturing costs enough to cut the price of the PS5 Slim and profit.

If Sony can’t cut the price of the PS5 Slim and doesn’t intend to discontinue it, then the PS5 Pro will have to cost more. I doubt it’ll settle at $550 — unless the company offers a digital edition, similar to its previous selection. Regardless, we imagine that the PS5 Pro will cap at $600.

PS5 Pro specs

The PS5 Pro is reportedly packing over 2x the amount of power of the PS5. This rumor comes from Paul Eccleston of YouTube channel RedGamingTech .

(Image credit: NurPhoto / Contributor)

Eccleston claims that manufacturing sources state the PS5 Pro will offer 23 teraflops of computing power, soaring over the PS5’s 10.28 teraflops. The PS5 Pro CPU and GPU clock speed allegedly run up to 3.6GHz and 2.7GHz, respectively. Meanwhile, the current PS5’s CPU and GPU speeds go up to 3.5GHz and 2.23GHz, respectively. That’s a decent jump in GPU performance.

More recently, AMD CTO Mark Papermaster appeared in Episode 53 of No Priors podcast and stated that AMD “just completed AI enabling our entire portfolio — you know, cloud, Edge, PCs, and our embedded devices and gaming devices.” Papermaster goes on to say that 2024 is a “huge deployment” year for AI. This, of course, implies that the PS5 Pro will feature AI technology to enhance performance, potentially pushing it further than it would otherwise operate.

PS5 Pro games

Naturally, PS5 Pro will offer all the same PS5 games , but which titles will benefit most from the PS5 Pro?

(Image credit: Death Stranding 2)

We mentioned earlier that GTA 6 is a huge title for the gaming industry, and if we were to consider Toto’s claim, it’s more than likely that the PS5 Pro will be necessary to get the most out of Rockstar’s next hit.

There aren’t many claims out there concerning other titles, but we can certainly speculate. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches in 2025, which means it’s likely going to offer some goodies for PS5 Pro users. Another easy one is Marvel’s Wolverine, which still doesn’t have a set release date but is confirmed for the PS5.

These are some easy guesses since they’re all PS5-exclusive titles, but it’ll be interesting to see which third-party titles, present and future, will jump on board the Pro upgrade.

Outlook

I am so damn ready for the PS5 Pro. Unfortunately, this generation of gaming is rather underwhelming in terms of graphical capabilities.

If you want to play a AAA game at 4K with ray tracing, you’re stuck at 30 fps. On a console capable of 4K, 120 fps gaming, that’s disappointing. I hope that the PS5 Pro can push us to a minimum of 4K, 60 fps with ray tracing and 1440p, 120 fps without ray tracing on AAA titles. Regardless, we’ll see soon enough what the PS5 Pro is capable of.