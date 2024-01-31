PlayStation State of Play 2024: How to watch and what to expect

PlayStation's first showcase of 2024 is finally here, planned for Wednesday with a proper 40-minute State of Play covering over 15 games for PS5. While State of Play conferences are usually less extravagant than a PlayStation Showcase, there's still lots to look forward to, including footage of Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin.

There's also plenty of other things we're hoping to see at the show, including Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree. Is that me being a little too hopeful? Of course it is! But I'll never stop hoping it's at every upcoming showcase.

How to watch PlayStation State of Play 2024

PlayStation's latest State of Play will go live on Wednesday at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BT and can be watched on YouTube, Twitch and TikTok. It's expected to last about 40 minutes, so be sure to cut out a decent chunk of your day to keep up with the announcements. If you can't make it for whatever reason, stay tuned with Laptop Mag's coverage as we'll providing live updates on everything going on at the show.

What to expect at PlayStation State of Play 2024

PlayStation has already provided a few details on what to expect at its upcoming State of Play, including a runtime of over 40 minutes. Games confirmed to appear at the show include Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, both of which we've already known about for a good while.

Stellar Blade was meant to launch in 2023, but has been pushed to 2024, and we'll hopefully get a somewhat early launch date for it. Rise of the Ronin launches on March 22, so we'll probably see an expanded gameplay demonstration for it today.

Otherwise, 15+ games will be present at the showcase, ranging from PS5 to PS VR2 titles, each of which will be launching in 2024 and beyond. It's possible that one of those PS VR2 titles is the long-anticipated sequel to Astro Bot Rescue Mission, which was widely praised as one of the best games on the original PS VR.

But what else could we see at this show? Many fans are praying that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will make an appearance and receive a release date. It's been almost two years since Elden Ring originally launched, meaning it might be time to finally see it. If not, the expansion might take far longer than expected to get in our hands.

『ELDEN RING』のDLC「Shadow of the Erdtree」を開発中です。続報はまだ少し先になりますが、ご期待いただければ幸いです。 pic.twitter.com/g5UyUHg3iWFebruary 28, 2023 See more

Otherwise, Hideo Kojima shared an image of the State of Play on Instagram, which could mean he's a part of the show. Alternatively, it could just imply he's enthusiastic about the show, especially since he's pretty frequent on social media.

Regardless, for everything happening during today's State of Play, stay up to date with Laptop Mag's coverage to see everything you might miss.