Handheld gaming PCs have a Windows problem — but maybe not for long

SteamOS is slowly but surely coming to revamp your clunky handheld gaming PC software

Asus ROG Ally Z1 on a brown table with the game Unpacking played on screen.
(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Momo Tabari)

Handheld gaming PCs might be nascent, but they're growing up fast.

This past year brought better performance, better battery life, and better displays, just to name a few.

And while all those improvements are bringing handhelds to new heights, there's still one thing that I think most people would agree has some kinks to iron out: software.

"If you look at Windows, I struggle with the experience myself."

Apparently, Josephine Tan, HP's SVP and Division President of Gaming Solutions, agrees. In a talk at the company's recent Amplify event this month, Tan gave her take on Windows-based handhelds.

"If you look at Windows, I struggle with the experience myself," Tan said during a session, per a report from XDA Developers. "If I don't like it, I don't know how to do a product for it."

And Tan likely isn't alone — Windows might be great for general computing, but it's not exactly equipped for a device as specialized and small as a handheld gaming PC.

Luckily, as clunky things might be right now, the future is coming fast, and Windows might not even be a part of it.

Time for Linux to shine

Linux might not be for everyone, but when it comes to handheld gaming, it's leading the pack.

SteamOS, which is based on Linux, generally provides a more specialized experience that makes the Steam Deck feel more playable and cohesive despite the fact its hardware is technically outdated.

In a lot of ways, it's still the defining feature of the Steam Deck and a big reason why the handheld is still such a big hit despite being three years old.

White Valve Steam Deck displaying the Steam Store, with an 8BitDo controller and VITURE Pro XR AR glasses in the background.

The Steam Deck may be older but it's still got on perk that other handhelds can't match. (Image credit: Rael Hornby / Laptop Mag)

On top of that, Linux — because it can be customized to fit lots of different scenarios — incorporates Steam in a way that Windows struggles to replicate.

That means you can pick up your handheld, easily access your Steam library, and get cracking on any of your downloaded games without having to wade through a Windows-based UI that's meant more for laptops and desktops than a handheld gaming device.

And Valve, which owns Steam and designed SteamOS, seemingly knows it has an edge and has already started exporting its superior software to other non-Steam Deck products.

This week, the first glimpses of what an official SteamOS looks like running on the Asus ROG Ally handheld dropped, and the initial results — though the software version isn't final — look promising.

In the above video from YouTuber The Phawx, SteamOS seems to look and perform smoothly on the ROG Ally. In fact, it performs even smoother in some ways than on a Steam Deck.

According to a breakdown from The Phawx, the ROG Ally outperformed the Steam Deck by an average of 13 fps while playing Batman Arkham Knight on base settings.

There's obviously still a lot we don't know about how the final version of SteamOS will work, but when it does drop officially, it's supposed to appear on Lenovo's Legion Go S handheld to start. That release is slated for later this year.

Until then, gamers will have to make do with whatever OS they're able to install, but the future for handheld gaming PC software is definitely starting to feel Windows-free.

Unless...

An Xbox gaming handheld is a shot at Windows-based redemption

Though Windows is clearly the inferior software experience compared to SteamOS, Microsoft may have a shot at offering its own take on a more refined handheld gaming PC operating system soon.

According to recent reports, an Xbox handheld could arrive this year, and with it may be a more refined UI.

An official Xbox post that has since been deleted gave us the first evidence of a custom gaming handheld UI that — of course — integrates Steam.

Microsoft leaked Xbox UI

This image accidentally leaked in a now-deleted blog post and shows an Xbox UI that has yet to be released. (Image credit: Microsoft)

While there's not much to go off of, it looks like a fairly refined home for games across multiple devices, including those you've downloaded on your PC. It's also, notably, a far cry from the clunky Windows 11.

If Microsoft is moving into the handheld space, it would make sense to give an Xbox device a big UI facelift, so the leaked image isn't altogether surprising.

If I had to bet, however, it won't be as laissez-faire as SteamOS — Microsoft almost certainly would want to keep its software special sauce as an Xbox-only perk.

But the reward for bringing a smooth, custom OS to the table could be huge for Microsoft if the Steam Deck is anything to go by.

And with the hardware field leveling out between players like MSI, Asus, and Lenovo, subtle differences could make all the difference.

James Pero
James Pero
Senior News Editor

James is Senior News Editor for Laptop Mag. He previously covered technology at Inverse and Input. He's written about everything from AI, to phones, and electric mobility and likes to make unlistenable rock music with GarageBand in his downtime. Outside of work, you can find him roving New York City on a never-ending quest to find the cheapest dive bar.

