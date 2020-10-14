This smartphone offers unbeatable battery life for $199 in this amazing Prime Day deal

If you are looking to save some real money on your next smartphone consider this Prime Day deal for a Moto G Power for just $199. That's $50 off the retail price of this battery-packed budget smartphone and the lowest price that we've seen on it since its launch.

The Moto G Power's claim to fame is its 5,000 mAh battery which will allow it to easily last for two full days of use for some users thanks to its power-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It's one of our picks for the best smartphones of 2020 and an amazing value with today's discount.

Moto G Power: Was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The Moto G Power has the largest battery we've seen in a budget smartphone at 5,000 mAh. The 6.4-inch display is large and bright and paired with that massive battery will allow you to watch content for hours without needing to charge up. The triple camera array is impressive for its price range and delivers better results than the sub-$300 competition.View Deal

While Motorola has been trying to make its name known in the flagship smartphone realm again, the company continues to churn out a number of fantastic option in the budget smartphone arena and the Moto G Power is our favorite of those devices.

It offers a solid collection of features with a triple camera array that includes a wide-angle, ultra-wide and a macro lens. While it won't hold up to low-light conditions as well as the flagships or the Pixel 4a, it produces nice crisp images in good light. The 6.4-inch display isn't the most vibrant, but most will appreciate the size and it does deliver a solid max brightness at 500 nits.

Again the battery is the highlight for this phone, with some of the best battery life of any smartphone in our lab testing at 16 hours and 10 minutes. That's running continuous web surfing on an LTE network, so measured against your average day of usage you can see how it can easily power through two days for many users.

