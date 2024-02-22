Panasonic is taunting me with the world's smallest and lightest full-frame long zoom lens

Photographers, rejoice! Panasonic has just launched the LUMIX S 28-200mm F4-7.1 MACRO O.I.S., the world's smallest and lightest full-frame long zoom lens, designed for the L-Mount system.

This versatile lens goes beyond capturing beautiful still images with stunning bokeh. It also empowers you to explore the world of macro photography, letting you get incredibly close to your subjects and capture intricate details from just 3cm away. It'll make using the best 4K laptops even more of a dream.

The impressive 28mm wide-angle to 200mm telephoto zoom range grants you the flexibility to shoot diverse scenes, from sweeping landscapes to intimate portraits, all while maintaining exceptional high resolution throughout the zoom range. This single lens becomes your powerful companion, ready to tackle a variety of scenarios with professional-grade performance.

Portability meets quality imagery

The LUMIX S 28-200mm is meticulously crafted for compactness, this lens boasts a total length of only 93.4mm and weighs a mere 413g, making it the ideal companion for travel and everyday shooting. As the first wide-to-tele zoom for the LUMIX S Series lineup, it seamlessly matches the compact nature of the cameras.

Impressive Performance

Capture stunning stills and videos with high resolution, outstanding bokeh, and half-life-size macro capabilities (minimum shooting distance of 0.14m and 0.5x magnification). The versatile 28mm wide-angle to 200mm telephoto zoom range empowers you to tackle various scenes, from landscapes to portraits, with a single lens.

Professional-Grade Features

Experience high-speed, precise, and silent autofocus for seamless focusing.

The 5-axis Dual I.S. 2 compensates for up to 6.5 stops of camera shake, ensuring sharp images even in low-light conditions. Micro-step aperture control guarantees smooth exposure changes, while the option to choose between linear or non-linear focus ring settings caters to individual preferences.

With its impressive specs, portability, and competitive price tag, the LUMIX S 28-200mm F4-7.1 MACRO O.I.S. is poised to be a game-changer for full-frame photography and videography.

The LUMIX S 28-200mm lens will be available at authorized Panasonic retailers in late April 2024, priced at $899.99.