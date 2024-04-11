OWC Debuts Four New Storage Solutions for content creators ahead of NAB 2024

As I was packing my gear to attend the annual NAB event in Las Vegas, OWC announced four new storage solutions for us content creators that excite me. Having used the Envoy and Atlas series of CFExpress cards for over a year, I have to say OWC’s storage solutions are dependable and nigh indestructible.

This year OWC has built the ultimate toolbox for content creators, the OWC Atlas ecosystem. This one-stop shop offers everything you need to bring your vision to life, from capturing that perfect shot to delivering it to the world – it's Capture to Completion made easy thanks to dependable storage options that will fit the needs of any content creator.

Let’s have a peek at what OWC is bringing to creators this NAB 2024.

The Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type A card.

Built for the most demanding projects, these cards are all about reliability and speed. Atlas Pro cards are rigorously tested under extreme camera settings to ensure your irreplaceable content is captured and accessed securely.

The real magic lies in the CFexpress 4.0 technology, slashing data transfer times by 2x compared to CFexpress 2.0 and a staggering 6x faster than SD cards. Need even more speed? Pop the included Type A-to-Type B adapter and pair it with OWC's Atlas USB4 CFexpress 4.0 Type B reader for maximum performance.

OWC goes a step further with data security. Atlas Pro cards boast industry-leading VPG200 certification, guaranteeing sustained performance for high-resolution video and burst photography.

Larry O'Connor, OWC's Founder and CEO, says it best: "Atlas CFexpress Type A cards unlock access to the highest quality capture settings with CFA 4.0 specs, top-tier VPG200 certification, and OWC's rigorous testing standards. Sony shooters will experience the benefits of lightning-fast speed and rock-solid reliability."

But OWC doesn't stop there. Its Innergize software completes the Atlas ecosystem. Innergize keeps your cards healthy, ensuring zero dropped frames while shooting and optimizing performance over time.

You can even upgrade your card's firmware on the fly, guaranteeing optimal compatibility with your camera and the latest advancements. With Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 and Innergize, you can focus on capturing your vision with confidence, knowing your gear has your back.

Pre-orders are now open for the Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards, shipping in May from Macsales . These start at $319.99 for 480GB and $519.99 for 960GB. OWC's USB4 Atlas CFexpress 4.0 Type B readers are also available on Macsales, starting at $79.99.

Envoy SSD

The new Envoy SSD redefines portable storage with best-in-class performance and a sleek design. Wrapped in a palm-sized, aircraft-grade aluminum shell, this powerhouse delivers sustained speeds of 1000MB/s while keeping cool.

The included USB-C cable instantly connects it to computers, cameras, and mobile devices. Perfect for storing, editing, and backing up large files on the go, the Envoy SSD is poised to become a favorite for both personal and professional use.

The all-new Envoy SSD is now available for pre-order and will ship in May from Macsales for $149.99 at 1TB and $279.99 at 2TB, for more information, please visit the OWC homepage.

Envoy Pro Elektron

Attention content creators! OWC has expanded the storage capacity of its popular Envoy Pro Elektron portable SSD to a whopping 4TB. This pocket-sized powerhouse remains rugged, crush-proof, dust-proof, and waterproof (IP67-rated) – perfect for taking your projects anywhere.

The Envoy Pro Elektron utilizes a USB-C connector with a USB 3.2 Gen2 interface to deliver real-world performance of up to 1011MB/s, making it ideal for saving, editing, and backing up even the largest video, audio, and RAW image files.

The Envoy Pro Elektron is now available for purchase in capacities up to 4TB from Macsales for $579.99 for more information, please visit the OWC homepage.

Envoy Pro Mini

OWC has supersized its popular Envoy Pro Mini USB drive, now offering a massive 2TB capacity. This key-chain-sized powerhouse delivers impressive performance and keeps your work readily accessible.

The Envoy Pro Mini boasts both USB-A and USB-C connectors, ensuring seamless connections to your capture devices and computers. Back up and access your content with ease, no matter where inspiration strikes.

The Envoy Pro Mini is now available for purchase in capacities up to 2TB from $299.99 at Macsales. For more information, please visit the OWC homepage.

More to come

As I head off for NAB, I am very excited to see what gear will be on display to help all our content creators. From laptops, cameras, and software, NAB is one of the premier multimedia events.

I'm increasingly interested to see what else OWC has in store for us and have a few other surprises I am very excited to share with you in the coming days.