Every college student needs a laptop, but with so many choices at so many different prices, it can be homework in itself to seek out the very best laptops.

When you're buying a laptop for school, make sure it has sure it has long battery life and fast CPU performance. And if you prefer to take notes by hand, buy one of the best 2-in-1 laptops. Whichever laptop you get, you'll also want to pick up a few extras, such as a comfortable mouse, a well-appointed backpack and perhaps a solid all-in-one printer.

Here are the best college laptops for every type of student.

A premium package at a surprisingly affordable price, the HP Envy 13 is the best college laptop.

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620/Nvidia GeForce MX250 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Best Overall

The best laptop for students is now better than ever. Refreshed with a new design, powerful speakers and useful security features, the new HP Envy 13 is the best mid-range laptop for students who need a portable machine with loads of power and long battery life.

New to the 2019 version is a fingerprint sensor and a webcam kill switch that shuts power to the camera so you don't have to worry about people snooping on you. Combine those features with a sleek chassis, bright 4K or 1080p display and plenty of performance from 8th Gen Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs, and it's easy to see why the Envy 13 is the best college laptop for students.

Beautiful, powerful and flexible, the HP Spectre x360 is the best 2-in-1 college laptop for students. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

HP Spectre x360 (Late 2019)

CPU: Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Best 2 in 1

The Spectre x360 13 is the best 2-in-1 laptop to date, and one of the best college laptops for students. Updated with a 10th Gen CPU and a more modern design, the Spectre x360 13 is improved in almost every way over its excellent predecessor.

Highlights of this laptop include its stunning design, a bright 1080p display, epic battery life and fast overall performance. You also get a webcam kill switch for shutting out snooping creeps, and a super comfortable keyboard.

Lenovo's Yoga C940 (14-inch) refines a proven formula, making it one of the best laptops for college students. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Lenovo Yoga C940

CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-1065G7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: Up to 16GB | Storage: Up to 2TB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Fast Performance

With the Yoga C940, Lenovo took a proven formula and refined it. Subtle design improvements, longer battery life and refreshed 10th Gen Intel processors make the Yoga C940 a worthy successor to last year's excellent Yoga C930.

As you'd expect from a Yoga-series laptop, the C940 has a premium, ultra-portable chassis and a unique hinge that doubles as a soundbar speaker. As a 2-in-1, that hinge can rotate 360-degrees to convert the Yoga C940 into a proper tablet. When it comes to viewing content, the Yoga C940's 1080p and 4K displays are crisp, vibrant and bright -- just beware, the UHD display drains the battery.

For all the basics it gets right, my favorite things about the Yoga C940 are its extra features. Those include a webcam cover (no more need to buy tape), a slot for the included stylus and a fingerprint sensor.

The best overall laptop, the Dell XPS 13 is the best college laptop for science students. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

CPU: Intel Core i3/Core i5/Core i7 (10th Gen) | GPU: Intel UHD | RAM: 4GB/8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Best for Science Students

The best portable laptop overall, the Late 2019 XPS 13 is identical to the previous model but now packs 10th Gen processors. Those chips, especially the six-core Core i7 CPU, offer a significant boost in performance over 8th Gen processors. There are so many reasons why the XPS 13 is a great laptop for college students, but price could be a problem for some.

If you can afford it, the 4K model we tested has a gorgeous 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display -- with practically no bezels -- and now the 'nosecam' webcam is no longer, as Dell's engineers managed to fit it in the notebook's top bezel, which is still super-thin. If you want long battery life, opt for the 1080p model as the 4K version lasted is more of an energy hog.

If you prefer macOS over Windows, the MacBook Air is the best college laptop from Apple.

CPU: Intel Core i5 (Y-series) | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 617 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel | Size: 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Best Apple Laptop

The latest MacBook Air is only a minor update over its refreshed predecessor, but it's still the best Apple laptop for college students. The new 13.3-inch system is cheaper than last year's model, and the display now features Apple's True Tone technology. Along with its sharp, 2560 x 1600-pixel display, the MacBook Air has powerful speakers and a thin, light and completely recycled aluminum chassis.

You don't need to spend a fortune on a laptop on top of your college tuition.

Acer Aspire 5

CPU: Intel Core i3-8145U | GPU: Intel HD 620 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.8 pounds

Best Budget

Acer's Aspire 5 is the ultimate budget laptop. You get a sleek design, a bright 1080p display and fast performance. Best of all, the Aspire 5 is an endurance champion, which means you shouldn't have problems bringing it to class or work without a charger. The specs you get for the price are really second-to-none, from the large 15.6-inch display to 128GB of speedy SSD storage. And with an aluminum design that weighs 3.8 pounds, the Aspire 5 is both premium and relatively portable.

Thin, lightweight and durable, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen) is the best college laptop for business students. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p or 2560 x 1440-pixel or 4K | Size: 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Best for Business Students

Whether you're a budding entrepreneur or aspiring CEO of a Fortune 500 company, the X1 Carbon will let you live in luxury. The 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon is ready for the boardroom with a vibrant 1080p or 2K display (with an optional HDR option), an incredibly slim body and one of the best keyboards you can get on any laptop. The 8th Gen Intel Core CPU is powerful, too.

For students who want to play back at the dorm, the Lenovo Legion Y7000 is the best college gaming laptop.

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 14.2 x 10.5 x 1.1 inches | Weight: 5.3 pounds

Best College Laptop for Casual Gamers

Need to blow off some steam after an impossibly difficult exam? Go to your dorm room and crank on the Lenovo Legion Y7000. This 15.6-inch laptop packs enough GPU performance to play most modern games at medium settings, and it does so in a relatively small chassis. The Legion Y7000 even offers solid battery life to go along with a comfortable keyboard. (Just make sure to buy headphones so you don't have to listen to its poor speakers.)

Business students who want a convertible laptop should get the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, the best business 2-in-1 laptop for college students. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (4th Gen)

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3 pounds

Best Business 2 in 1

Lenovo took a chance with the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, the first metal ThinkPad, and it paid off. While we still love the signature matte-black carbon-fiber found on most ThinkPads, the aluminum and magnesium ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a gorgeous change of pace. Not only does it have a slim design, but this convertible 2-in-1 flaunts a bright display and offers a best-in-class keyboard and long battery life. You also get loads of extra goodies, like a built-in stylus slot and webcam cover.

A more powerful version of the XPS 13, the Dell XPS 15 is the best college laptop for medical students.

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Intel UHD 630/Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.5 pounds

Best for Medical Students

The ideal laptop for a medical student is one with a large, sharp display and a powerful processor for taking notes and running complex programs in the lab. More importantly, it should have long battery life, so the laptop doesn't power down while med students are doing their rounds. With 9th Gen Core CPUs and GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, the 2019 XPS 15 offers an excellent combination of performance and endurance.

The biggest improvement to the 2019 model is the new webcam location, which will allow med students to easily chat with patients without using an external camera. Med students will also appreciate the XPS 15's slim and relatively lightweight design when they're hauling a bag around from classes to clinics.