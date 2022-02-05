Best cheap wireless earbuds 2022

Hunting down the best cheap wireless earbuds is like finding a needle in a haystack. You’ll search through hundreds of low-priced selections until stumbling upon that one inexpensive gem that pairs perfectly with your devices.

We’re seeing models from popular brands like Anker, JBL, House of Marley, and Samsung that have received significant price drops over the past few months. In addition, there is an influx of new brands like JLab, OnePlus, and Nothing releasing super-affordable buds that are undercutting some of the market’s best wireless earbuds. You hear that, Apple? The competition is catching up.

In assembling a list of the best cheap wireless earbuds, lots of testing was performed and numerous variables were taken into account, including design, battery life, sound, and special features. Most importantly, we capped this list at $100, which we feel is a reasonable and attainable price point for many consumers.

What are the best cheap wireless earbuds to pair with your smartphone, tablet or laptop? Keep reading to find out.

What are the best cheap wireless earbuds?

Topping our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds is the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus. While Samsung sells it for $119, the buds can be had for almost $50 less at select retailers, placing it below the $100 mark. Expect strong audio and access to several features tied to Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem, along with some of the lengthiest playtimes in the category. The variety of color options is enticing as well.

A close runner-up is the Google Pixel Buds A-Series. This affordable take on the company’s flagship buds packs several franchise staples (e.g., Google Assistant integration, Fast Pair) into a chic and comfy design. More attractive is the pebble-shaped charging case that is conveniently portable and one of the coolest-looking cases ever made. Keep in mind that Google continues to push out software updates that add new features to the buds.

The $59 Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 fills the No. 3 spot with great all-around performance. Its strong feature set is also something you won’t find on many sub-$100 rivals. Not too far behind is the Edifier NeoBuds Pro, a model that surpasses expectations with hi-fi sound quality and strong noise cancellation at a low price.

Check out our full rankings of the best cheap wireless earbuds you can purchase right now!

The best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy today

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Laptop Magazine)

1. Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus Best cheap wireless earbuds overall Specifications Size: 0.7 x 0.75 x 0.8 inches Weight: 0.22 ounces (per bud) Battery life (Rated): 11 hours, 22 hours (with charging case) Bluetooth range: 120 feet (36 meters) Special features: Equalizer with presets, Spotify Tap, Wireless Powershare TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Dell View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + High battery life + Crisp, balanced sound powered by AKG-tuned drivers + Handy companion app + Multi-purpose wireless charging + Spotify Tap integration Reasons to avoid - Touch controls can be unresponsive at times

The best cheap wireless earbuds are a smooth operator across all mobile platforms. Currently on sale for as low as $79 on Walmart (Black only), the Galaxy Buds Plus offers more battery life, better sound, and cooler wireless features (e.g., reverse charging with any compatible Samsung Galaxy phone) than the AirPods Pro. Having 11 hours of playtime on a single charge is such a huge deal, giving users lengthier playtimes in between charges. The pill-shaped charging case doubles that number and supports faster quick charging to get you 1 hour of use on a 3-minute charge.

AKG’s dual-tuned speakers pump out clean and lively audio. The buds also have their own iOS and Android apps, which lets you personalize the sound and touch controls, though the latter blesses you with more perks such as Spotify integration and a Gaming mode with dedicated EQ.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus review.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

2. Google Pixel Buds A-Series Best cheap wireless earbuds for Android users Specifications Size: 0.8 x 1.2 x 0.7 inches Weight: 0.18 ounces (per bud) Battery life (Rated): 5 hours 25 hours (with charging case) Bluetooth range: 30 feet (10 meters) Special features: Adaptive sound technology, Google Translate, Find My Buds TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at BHPhoto View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + The most attractive charging case in its class + Clear, detailed sound + Super comfortable and lightweight + Excellent voice command integration Reasons to avoid - Lacks active noise cancellation - Weak volume

Google’s first attempt at wireless earbuds wasn’t well received, and though the second-gen Pixel Buds were a notable upgrade, it’s the Pixel Buds A-Series that has saved the franchise from obscurity. These $99 earbuds have lots of smarts and a stylish design that complements the brand’s popular Pixel smartphones. No other buds can match the A-Series Google Assistant integration, which lets you fire off hundreds of voice commands with ease. Comfort is another strength, allowing you to wear the buds for hours on end without experiencing soreness. Then there is Google’s Adaptive Sound technology that enhances audio quality by adjusting the volume according to your environment for optimal listening.

Outside of wireless charging, the Pixel A-Series offers nearly the same performance as its higher-priced sibling. That makes it the better purchase for all Android users.

Read our full Google Pixel Buds A-Series review.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Laptop Magazine)

3. Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Best cheap wireless earbuds value Specifications Size: 2 x 2.2 x 1 inches Weight: 0.18 per bud Battery life (Rated): 7 hours, 28 hours (with charging case) Bluetooth range: 35 feet (10 meters) Special features: EQ with presets, HearID Personalized Sound, wireless charging TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sound better than all AirPods models + Adaptive listening features + Impressive call quality + Solid battery life across the board with wireless charging Reasons to avoid - Touch controls are wonky - Same unattractive long-stem design as the AirPods

Many view the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 as an AirPods clone. There’s nothing wrong with that, especially when the product grants better audio, battery life, and more color options (White AND Black) for a much lower price. Anker went all out stuffing the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 with as many powerful specs as possible: including 4 mics with noise reduction technology, diamond-coated drivers, personalized sound features, and 7-hour battery life.

You’ll experience some nice clarity and depth when listening to music, which also carries over to phone calls. It’s also cool that you can use the buds in stereo or mono mode.

The Soundcore app extends functionality to customize the controls and sound; you can choose from multiple presets or select the HearID feature to have the buds create a sound profile based on your hearing sensibility. How many models do you know in the same price range that can pull that off?

Read our full Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 review.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

4. Edifier NeoBuds Pro Flagship performance at a low price Specifications Size: 2.6 x 1.9 x 1 inches Weight: 1.4 ounces (charging case) Battery life (Rated): 5 hours (ANC on), 6 hours (ANC off), 15 hours (with charging case and ANC on), 18 hours (wit charging case and ANC off) Bluetooth range: 65.6 feet (20 meters) Special features: Active noise cancellation, ambient listening, customizable EQ TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Top-notch sound quality + Stylish, comfortable design + Great ANC + Good call quality Reasons to avoid - Limited controls - Some Bluetooth breakup issues

The NeoBuds Pro was arguably the most impressive wireless earbuds to launch last year. How Edifier managed to squeeze high-end specs into such a relatively affordable package is surprising. Underneath its stylish construction are a 10mm driver and Knowles balanced moving iron coil, each designed to handle separate sonic duties, plus a manual EQ and hi-res streaming codec support (LDAC, LHDC). These are features usually found in luxury models. The goodies don’t stop there either. ANC is included and is highly effective at neutralizing different frequencies. These buds also act as a reliable calling headset for clear-sounding voice and video calls.

We’re not fond of the limited controls and the finicky connectivity, but when factoring in overall performance, there’s no denying that the NeoBuds Pro is a hell of a bargain.

Read our full Edifier NeoBuds Pro review.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

5. Jabra Elite 3 Great overall performance for the price Specifications Size: 0.79 x 0.82 x 1.07 inches Weight: 0.16 ounces (per bud) Battery Life (Rated): 7 hours, 28 hours (with charging case) Bluetooth range: 33 feet (10 meters) Special features: Ambient listening mode, equalizer, Call Experience for enhanced vocal clarity TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Powerful, customizable sound + Superb call quality + Enviable battery life + Bluetooth 5.2 and Google Fast Pair Reasons to avoid - Several Jabra features remain exclusive to premium models - No wireless charging or multipoint technology

On sale for $68, the Jabra Elite 3 grants you signature Jabra performance for nearly half the price of the brand’s premium models, as well as the AirPods. Music sounds loud and lively, thanks to powerful, yet tiny 6mm speakers, which produce warm, rich audio. Want a little bass or more emphasis on highs? The Jabra Sound+ app gives you that through a group of well-engineered presets. You’ll find some other unique software perks in the app such as HearThrough for dependable ambient listening and Call Experience to optimize what’s already excellent call quality by boosting your vocals on calls. Bluetooth 5.2 guarantees strong and fast connections, while Google Fast Pair provides one-touch pairing with Android devices.

Do we miss some of Jabra’s more enticing features such as ANC, multipoint technology, and MySound to create a sound profile that’s tailored to your hearing? Of course. At the same time, the Elite 3 is giving you much more in functionality and performance than numerous other models at its price point.

Read our full Jabra Elite 3 review.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

6. OnePlus Buds Z2 Impressive sound and ANC for under $100 Specifications Size: 1.2 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches Weight: 0.15 ounces (per bud) Battery Life (Rated): 5 hours (ANC on), 7 hours (ANC off), 27 hours (with charging case and ANC on), 38 hours (with charging case and ANC off) Bluetooth range: 35 feet (10 meters) Special features: Active noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos Support, Pro Gaming Mode TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Energetic sound + Accurate controls + Effective ANC + Fast connectivity Reasons to avoid - Some features remain exclusive to OnePlus users - Weak call quality

Need some new buds to pair with your OnePlus 9? While the more powerful Buds Pro is a quality option, it’s hard to pass up a deal like the Buds Z2. You’re getting impressive noise cancellation that blocks out a large amount of low and mid-frequency sounds, along with dynamic sound and strong connectivity for under $100. Warp Charging isn’t available on this model, but OnePlus did include Fast Charge technology as an alternative to power up the buds in a timely manner: 10 minutes nets you 2 hours of listening time.

Those with a newer OnePlus device receive access to special features like Dolby Atmos support and Pro Gaming Mode for lower latency when playing video games. Sadly, other Android and iOS users lose out on these goodies.

Read our full OnePlus Buds Z2 review.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Laptop Magazine)

7. JBL Reflect Mini NC Workout buds with balanced audio and noise cancellation Specifications Size: TBD Weight: 0.4 ounces Battery life (Rated): 6 hours (with ANC on), 7 hours (with ANC off), 21 hours (with charging case) Bluetooth range: 37 feet (11 meters) Special features: Active noise cancellation, customizable EQ, multipoint technology TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Energetic and well-balanced sound + Stable battery life + Effective noise cancellation + Sturdy design Reasons to avoid - Unreliable controls - Not very comfortable

Noise cancellation does exist on some wireless sports earbuds – it just hasn’t been engineered well on most of them. The Sony WF-SP800N was one exception, and now the JBL Reflect Mini NC is another. These damage-proof buds come with IPX7 sweat and waterproofing, along with a warm sound profile that kicks out emphatic lows to energize your workouts. Audio can also be personalized through the JBL Headphones app, which has a customizable EQ and three presets (Jazz, Vocal, Bass) to choose from. What you really want to know is how well ANC performs on these buds? Answer: Surprisingly well. The Reflect Mini NC will drown out everyday distractions like noisy commuters or the excruciating music playlist blasting at the gym. Smart Ambient is also available for runners to hear what’s happening around them when jogging outdoors.

The durable construction does affect comfort, as the hard-plastic material doesn’t feel pleasant on the concha after about an hour of use. JBL could have done a better job with the touch controls as well.

Read our full JBL Reflect Mini NC review.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

8. Nothing Ear (1) Bargain buds with premium performance Specifications Size: 1.1 x 0.8 x 0.9 inches Weight: 0.2 ounces (per bud) Battery life (Rated): 4 hours (ANC on), 27 hours (ANC on with charging case); 5.7 hours (ANC off), 38 hours (ANC off with charging case) Bluetooth range: 40 feet (12 meters) Special features: Active noise cancellation, ambient listening mode, equalizer TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at SSENSE View at SSENSE Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredible sound quality + Great ANC + Crystal-clear call quality + Responsive touch controls Reasons to avoid - Average battery life - Limited EQ customizability

For under a Benjamin, the Nothing Ear (1) might be the most highly functioning, feature-heavy wireless earbuds in its price class. The company stuffed 11.6mm drivers underneath its see-through cover, which are bigger than what Master & Dynamic uses, and produce well-balanced frequencies. You’ll feel the warmth of lows and identify every instrument in the mids and highs. The noise cancellation on these buds hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves, outperforming popular rivals like the Soundcore’s Liberty Air 2 Pro and even the AirPods Pro with stronger wind resistance. The transparent design won’t be for everyone, but there’s no denying that it is innovative.

Nothing doesn’t hit every mark, which shows in the weak battery life (4 hours of ANC playback) and limited sound customization. However, these are trivial complaints when looking at the bigger picture.

Read our full Nothing Ear (1) review.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

9. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Extremely comfortable with superb sound Specifications Size: 0.58 x 0.96 x 0.52 inches Weight: 0.19 ounces (per bud) Battery Life (Rated): 6 hours/21 hours with case (ANC + Bixby); 5.5 hours/20 hours (ANC); 8 hours/29 hours (ANC + Bixby off) Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) Special features: Active noise cancellation, Equalizer with presets, Wireless Powershare TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Spacious audio quality + Extra-long battery life + Many serviceable features + Fun, eye-catching design Reasons to avoid - Noise cancellation could be better - Can be uncomfortable for smaller ears

It took a while for Samsung to join the ANC wireless earbuds bandwagon and the Galaxy Buds Live is a notable debut with strong sonics and plenty of unique functionality programmed into a polarizing design. You got AKG’s 12mm drivers that do an amazing job of producing wide sound, along with an installed bass duct that enhances bass performance. The Samsung Wearable app is available to personalize audio by choosing from six presets and has cool experimental features like a Gaming Mode that cuts down latency when gaming on your smartphone. The jewelry-inspired silhouette is an acquired taste, and one that comes in three exotic colors: Mystic White, Black, and Bronze. Battery life is higher than the AirPods Pro too, with and without ANC on.

Noise cancellation isn’t the buds’ strongest suit and requires much improvement if a second-gen model ever comes to market. However, considering all the functionality given to you at such a relatively affordable price point, the feature works well enough to hush obnoxiously loud co-workers or the faint hiss coming from your AC.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Laptop Magazine)

10. House of Marley Champion Eco-friendly buds with meaty bass Specifications Size: TBD Weight: 0.17 ounces Battery life (Rated): 8 hours, 28 hours (with charging case) Bluetooth range: 35 feet (10 meters) Special features: Sustainable construction, quick charging, sweat and water resistance TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Signature HoM eco-friendly design + Clear and punchy audio + Responsive controls + Well-built charging case Reasons to avoid - Short on features - Unreliable connectivity

The Champion might lack features (quick charging is the marquee one), but it draws you in with its great audio and sustainable design, which is made up of bamboo, natural fiber composites, and proprietary REGRIND silicone. Both the buds and charging case are solidly built and stylish. Sound is clean and energetic with impactful bass that complements most music genres. It’s also surprising to see that the Champion generates 8 hours of playtime and the charging case holds 28 hours, which is more than the AirPods Pro gets you. There are no touch controls, but the physical buttons are responsive and execute commands as intended.

Bluetooth 5.0 can act up at times, forcing users to manually pair their buds again to recognized devices. You can use the Champion in stereo or mono mode, though connection issues often have the latter as the default, leaving you with one bud for use. You’ll have to power off the buds, then turn them on again to get both working at the same time.

Read our full House of Marley Champion review.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Laptop Magazine)

How to choose the best cheap wireless earbuds for you

The best wireless earbuds should check several boxes, starting with battery life. Apple set the industry standard by giving the AirPods 5 hours on a full charge, though we’ve seen numerous models surpass this rate over the years. You’ll want to aim for something that offers 5 hours or more per charge, as well as a charging case that stores a minimum of 20 to 24 hours. Look around and you may discover some charging cases that offer up to 40 hours of additional use.

Audio is just as crucial to the selection process. All media formats (e.g., music, videos, games) and phones calls should be audible at a high level. Explore models with powerful drivers and customization settings to tweak sound profiles to your liking.

Next up is design. Ideally, you want a pair of buds that offer personalized fit and comfort, along with multiple ear tips to accommodate different ear shapes. Durability and water-resistant protection shouldn’t be overlooked either.

Wireless functionality is another major component. Most modern wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 to give users faster connectivity, increased range (est. 120 meters max), longer battery life, and multipoint pairing to connect to two audio sources simultaneously. Newer models are adopting Bluetooth 5.1 and 5.2, which increases performance across the board. Digital assistant support (Siri, Google, and Alexa) falls under this section as well.

Lastly, consider wireless earbuds that come with advanced features like active noise cancellation, ambient listening, customizable EQ, and enhanced codec support (e.g., aptX, LDAC/LHDC). While the majority of these are often reserved for higher-priced models, the odds of finding one or two of these on some of the best cheap wireless earbuds are high.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Laptop Magazine)

How we test the best cheap wireless earbuds

In determining the best cheap wireless earbuds, Laptop Magazine takes several factors into account, including design, sound, and value, just to name a few. Our reviewers also compare models to similar products in the same category, and at different price points.

Each pair of wireless earbuds is tested over the course of a week for 2 to 3 hours at a time. We assess ease of use, comfort, and audio quality. Reviewers listen to several sample tracks across multiple music genres, including hip-hop, rock, jazz, and classical, while analyzing clarity, depth, and volume. Audiobooks, games, podcasts, and videos are also accounted for.

We also test battery life, Bluetooth range, digital assistant support, ease of setup, and any app-enabled features compatible with laptops, desktops, and all portable devices like smartphones and tablets.

Furthermore, we test streaming music services that offer hi-res audio. To learn more about how these services can improve the sound quality on your laptops and mobile devices, here is an expert audio codec FAQ on everything you should know about FLAC files, MP3s and all other audio file codecs.

When testing is completed, all models are rated based on our five-point system (1 = worst, 5 = best). Products that are truly exemplary receive an Editor’s Choice badge.