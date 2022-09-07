The best cases for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are here and with them comes a new wave of anxieties around scratching or breaking them, so here are the best cases to keep that new jewel protected.

With glass on the front and back and either aluminum or stainless steel around the edge, no matter how tough Tim Cook says the iPhones are, they are scratch magnets. Not only that, but with no real protection around the corners of the screen glass, that ceramic shield isn’t going to withstand many drops.

When picking the best covers, we care about three things: aesthetics, durability, and price. We don’t want to recommend some over-the-top monstrosity that makes your phone virtually unpocketable. We’ve handpicked some sleek, stylish options that you won’t feel embarrassed to pull out of your pocket.

Best iPhone 14 cases

(opens in new tab) Gear4 Denali Snap View at Zagg (opens in new tab) This ridged pattern on the back is addictive for fidgety people like myself and the patented internal protective material offers up to 16 feet of drop protection, alongside an antimicrobial treatment to keep it germ-free. Snakehive Vintage Leather wallet View at Snakehive (opens in new tab) Handcrafted out of top-grain nubuck leather and available in a wide range of colors, Snakehive's vintage leather wallet is the best folio case you can pick up for your iPhone 14 — packed with card and cash storage options too. (opens in new tab) Speck Presidio Case View at Speck (opens in new tab) The unique soft touch finish and grooved texture feels great to the touch, the Microban anti-microbial protection delivers a 99% reduction in bacteria growth on the case, and the patented armor cloud technology packs the cover with protective cushions of air. (opens in new tab) Mous Limitless View at Mous (opens in new tab) This fully MagSafe compatible case packs a premium look with some serious smart protection. From the high-quality materials used, including bamboo, a carbon fiber weave and the impact-absorbing AiroShock technology that protects the edges like an airbag, this has seriously good drop protection. Mega Yarn Yoshi View at Totallee (opens in new tab) Totallee is back with another clear case for the latest iPhones, which gives you a durable soft touch material and a cover with no branding on it whatsoever for the purists out there. (opens in new tab) Casetify Ultra Impact View at Casetify (opens in new tab) Casetify's Ultra Impact case features a proprietary shock-absorbing material for great drop protection, a lifted camera ring and a construction made from 65% plant-based materials.

Get a screen protector

Best iPhone 14 screen protector (Image credit: Spigen)

And while we’re recommending some cases, let’s pay attention to protecting that display. Screen protectors are available at plenty of price points with varying degrees of quality. It could be tempting to get that dirt cheap plastic film, but stop right there!

Chances are they will not be the correct size to fully cover your screen and thanks to the cheaper material, they are not actually scratch resistant.

So what’s our recommendation? Personally, I always go for the Spigen EZ FIT glass screen protector (opens in new tab). The 9H tempered glass provides tonnes of protection and the adhesive is strong enough to last throughout the duration of your ownership of the iPhone 14.