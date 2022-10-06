The best cases for Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

The new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are here and with their premium construction, you're going to need a case. Lucky for you, we've picked the best ones worth your hard earned money.
With glass on the front and back and that hute camera protrusion, they are certainly prone to picking up some scratches. Not only that, but with no real protection around the corners of the screen glass, you need some drop protection.
When picking the best covers, we care about three things: aesthetics, durability, and price. We don’t want to recommend some over-the-top monstrosity that makes your phone virtually unpocketable. We’ve handpicked some sleek, stylish options that you won’t feel embarrassed to pull out of your pocket.
Best Google Pixel 7 cases
This crystal clear case lets the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro show off its vibrant color, while the patented internal protective material offers up to 16 feet of drop protection, alongside an antimicrobial treatment to keep it germ-free.
With simple, sleek ergonomics and a textured back, Spigen's Liquid Air case is a lovely cover for your shiny new phone — sporting a raised lip for screen protection and strong drop protection.
The unique soft touch finish and grooved texture feels great to the touch, the Microban anti-microbial protection delivers a 99% reduction in bacteria growth on the case, and the patented armor cloud technology packs the cover with protective cushions of air.