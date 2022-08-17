Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review in progress — what I hate and love about it

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is an engineering masterpiece that appeals to content creators and travelers who prefer to pack light, but I’m not convinced that Galaxy Z Flip 3 owners should upgrade.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 allowed me to finally fish out the ultra-tiny purses that have been collecting dust in my closet. “No one cares about your stupid bags,” you may be thinking, “just get to review!” Hold your horses, dear reader! I have a point; I promise.

You see, a friend of mine would often wear the most stylish, oddly shaped shoulder bags that were too impractically designed to accommodate today’s humongous phones (the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s displays are damn-near 7 inches big).

“How the hell does she fit her phone in those stupid small bags?” I wondered. I then saw her pull a folded Galaxy Z Flip 3 out of what seemed like the world’s tiniest purse, and I thought, “Oh! That’s how!”

When her clothes featured zippered pockets, she didn’t bring a purse at all. She’d just drop her Z Flip 3 inside, along with her credit card, and dance the night away. Truth be told, it awakened the greenest monster inside of me. Try stuffing your supersized phone into your pocket without worrying about it falling out — I dare you!

So when I received the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for review, I was elated that I could finally wear my incy-wincy purses out without fearing for my phone’s life. After years of owning non-foldable giants, it was a liberating experience. However, is the Z Flip 4’s pocketability enough for me to praise it as one of the best phones of 2022 ? Not quite.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 price and configurations

No, I’m not one of those folks who will complain about how “pricey” the $999 Galaxy Z Flip is. In the grand scheme of things, its price tag is not that bad. The launch price of Surface Duo 2 was $1,499, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a starting price of $1,800, and the Motorola Razr 2022 has an MSRP of $1,399. Compared to the rest of the foldable market, that $999 seems a lot sweeter now, doesn’t it?

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Image credit: Future)

All Galaxy Z Flip 4 configurations feature 8GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. That $999 base model comes with 128GB of storage. An upgrade to 256GB of storage requires you to shell out an extra $60, but as of this writing, Samsung is offering this model at the same price as the 128GB variant. It’s a sweet deal! More storage for less.

Want a maxed out Galaxy Z Flip 4 (512GB of storage)? That will be $1,180, please! However, if you own a good-as-new phone, you can get a shocking amount of credit toward your purchase (up to $900). For example, if you own the Z Flip 3 or the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and it’s free of cracks, you’ll get a trade-in credit of $900. That means snagging the entry-level Z Flip 4 will only cost you $99.

Granted, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 doesn’t have a cornucopia of flagship-tier features, so I understand the “too expensive” claims, but I’d argue that Samsung knows that “top-of-the-line specs” are not its strongest selling points. Instead, its innovative splashiness and engineering marvels are its greatest seductive powers.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 design

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a two-toned eyesore. Yeah, I said it! I cannot stand this new color-blocking trend. I blame the Google Pixel series. Smacking two contrasting colors together is not attractive — unless you’re Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Image credit: Future)

When fully extended, my Galaxy Z Flip 4’s top half (above the hinge) features two colors: black for the cover screen and Bora Purple for the rest. The bottom half (below the hinge) is blessed to not sport the two-toned nightmare; it features Bora Purple in all of its lilac glory. It should be one or the other — all black or all purple. The two-toned design cheapens the look of such an expensive device.

The funky foldable reportedly features a “stronger” armor aluminum frame (I’d do a drop test to determine how true that is, but I don’t think Samsung would appreciate that). The cover screen, the most vulnerable display due to its external placement, also has some fortification enhancements, thanks to its brand spankin’ new Gorilla Glass Victus+ display. Samsung boasts that the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s edges are glossier than its predecessor — er, that’s great, I guess. I’m sure there’s someone reading this who cares about that.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Image credit: Future)

Its IPX8 water resistance may appeal to some readers, though, allowing for submergence of up to five feet for 30 minutes.

Drab design aside, the engineering team behind the Galaxy Z Flip 4 deserve a pat on the back. Pocketability is what makes this foldable stand out of the crowd — hands down. From a 6.7-inch slate, this bad boy can fold into a compact form factor that’s as grippable as a pack of Post-it notes.

I know this sounds a little dramatic, but as I mentioned at the outset, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 brings with it a lifestyle change. You no longer need to accommodate your phone because it demands too much space. Au contraire! It perfectly molds itself into your lifestyle. It harkens back to the golden age of flip phones when we’d satisfyingly slam our clamshell devices shut with an air of “cool aggression” — but there’s just one problem.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Image credit: Future)

With the Z Flip 4, you can’t do the ol’ one handed, badass maneuver of flipping the top lid open. Why? The hinge is too rigid, but this is by design. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be positioned between the angles of 30 and 120 degrees (ish) — and its tightly wound hinge helps lock these poses into place. While I understand the Z Flip 4’s hindrances, I was more disappointed than I thought it would be. What good is having a flip phone if I can’t do the one-handed whip back so I can stunt on my “haters”?

While folded, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a power button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor on the right side; there’s also a volume button. The SIM card slot is on the opposite side. The USB-C port is on the bottom edge. Unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has dimensions of 6.5 x 2.8 x 0.2 inches. Folded, it’s a thick boy with dimensions of 3.3 x 2.8 x 0.6 inches. It weighs 6.6 ounces.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 display

Does the crease on the display bother me? Not at all. I forget it’s even there. And this is coming from a nitpicker who can’t stand the notch on the iPhone. What does bother me is that the 6.7-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2x, HDR10+ display is “skinnier” than what I’m used to — I’ll dive into this in a moment.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Image credit: Future)

I fired up the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever YouTube trailer and it was sharp enough to highlight the subtle wrinkles that decorated Letitia Wright’s left eye as she adorned a white veil. Winston Duke’s forehead furrows were striking on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 as he looked up to the sky with a worried expression. I could spot tiny tufts of white hair poking out of Angela Bassett’s Isicholo (a Zulu hat).

YouTube on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Image credit: Future)

The panel recreates colors well, but it’s not as vivid as other displays. The Dora Milaje’s warrior costume, emanating stunning hues of rich reds, golds and browns, seemed slightly muted on the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s display, but it’s nothing that would catch your attention (unless compared side-by-side to the Galaxy S22 Ultra).

It’s also worth noting that, on YouTube, videos are noticeably less “screen filling.” Compared to my Galaxy S22 Ultra, wider letterboxing flanked videos on the 1080 x 2640-pixel display, no matter which video I watched. However, I didn’t experience this on Netflix. Arcane, the video game adaptation of League of Legends, took up the entire screen. Peacock had some letterboxing as I watched The Office, Black Phone and The Book of Eli, but it’s much narrower compared to YouTube.

Netflix on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Image credit: Future)

To sum it up, watching YouTube will remind you that the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s display is narrower than today’s most popular flagship phones, making you miss the extra screen real estate featured on other devices. On the plus side, I loved flipping through the home screen apps with the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s adaptive refresh rate matching the speed of my gestures. When I fired up mobile Android games such as Hello Neighbor and Subway Surfers, the refresh rate skyrocketed to as high as 120Hz.

We don’t have benchmarks on the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s DCI-P3 coverage nor its average brightness yet, but when we do, we’ll be sure to update this review.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 cover screen

The Galaxy Z Flip 4’s 1.9-inch, 260 x 512-pixel cover screen features the foldable’s most noteworthy upgrades, including additional widget controls, Samsung Pay support and launching calls. It even lets you reply to text messages without opening your phone.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Image credit: Future)

It’s also convenient in that you don’t need to go through the hassle of unfolding the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to check notifications, emails, missed calls and more. You can pause, play and skip Spotify tracks via the cover screen, which I appreciate.

The cover screen doubles as a selfie viewfinder, but ugh, let’s talk about this because I am baffled. What the hell is Samsung thinking? You cannot see much of anything on that tiny 1.9-inch panel, so this feature is completely useless.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Image credit: Future)

Instead of squinting to high hell, I’d rather unfold the phone (which takes less than a second) and utilize the 6.7-inch display as a viewfinder instead. Samsung also boasts that the cover screen now offers previews of your photos and videos in their accurate aspect ratios, but again, I would never use it for that purpose — it’s too damn small.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 audio

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a stereo setup with a bottom-firing speaker and another built into the earpiece. There’s nothing to write home about when it comes to the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s sound quality — it’s simply alright.

I tested its speakers by playing “La Mamá de la Mamá” by El Alfa, Chael Produciendo, CJ and El Cherry Scorn. While the raspy vocals of the reggaeton artists sound crisp and clear, when the drums and bass kicked in, they sounded a little too tinny for my taste, especially at max volume. Music on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 doesn’t sound as rich and well-balanced as it does on the latest Galaxy S series phones, but that’s alright, you can always use one of the best wireless headphones instead.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 performance

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is packed with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset; it’s reportedly more power efficient (we’ll see about that). According to Samsung, it has better NPU, GPU and CPU performance compared to its predecessor’s Snapdragon 888 processor, which we don’t contest. However, we’re still waiting on benchmarks to determine how much of a powerful leap users are getting from the Z Flip 3.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Image credit: Future)

With its 8GB of RAM, I tested the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s multitasking muscle by opening an avalanche of apps, including Netflix’s Stranger Things game, Google Chrome, Peacock, Spotify, YouTube, Gallery, LinkedIn, Outlook, Facebook, and several other apps. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 had no issues hopping in and out of the opened apps, however, it did get warm very early into the stress test. This is expected, I guess; the Samsung foldable surely has powerful, heat-generating hardware under the hood.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 battery life

Samsung slimmed down the hinge to make room for a 3,700 mAh battery, a step up from the Z Flip 3’s 3,300 mAh battery. Samsung claims that the new-gen foldable offers three more hours of battery life than its predecessor, but we’re not convinced it’d land on our phones with the best battery life list just yet.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Image credit: Future)

We’re still waiting for our official battery test results, which typically involves continuous web surfing at 150 nits on a mobile network. However, I spent a day taking photos and videos with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. When I managed to secure a Wi-Fi connection, I scrolled through my favorite news sites to quench my curiosity. Finally, I couldn’t help but scroll through the battery-hungry TikTok app. By the end of the day, I still had 43% of battery life to spare to last me another day.

It’s also worth noting that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 now supports fast charging at a max of 25 watts

Galaxy Z Flip 4 cameras

Before we dive into cameras, let’s talk about Flex Mode, my favorite Galaxy Z Flip 4 feature. As I mentioned in my Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4 face-off , Flex Mode is the position that lets you transform the foldable into a chair-like posture. I cannot stress how useful Flex Mode is for solitary content creators (e.g., vloggers and Instagram influencers).

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Image credit: Future)

Whether you need to record yourself eating trendy dishes in a popular restaurant or prop your device on a rock to snap photos of funky content, Flex Mode makes it easy for individuals to capture meaningful moments for their viewers and followers. As you can imagine, Flex Mode is a life saver for solo travelers, too, who can’t bear the thought of asking strangers to take their pictures.

It’s also worth noting that Meta’s apps support Flex Mode, including Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Wide camera

The Z Flip 4’s 12MP, f/1.8 wide camera features the same specs as the Z Flip 3, except for the pixel size. The Z Flip 4’s 1.8µm wide camera is an upgrade from the Z Flip 3’s 1.4µm wide lens. A larger pixel size means more light is gathered. In other words, low-light photos should be enhanced on the Z Flip 4.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 3 Wide camera samples The Metronome (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 3 Delicious, artery-clogging food (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 3 A sightseeing vessel cruising down the East River

I took the Galaxy Z Flip for a spin as I captured points of interest across Lower Manhattan, from Pier 35’s stunning East River views to the lively streets of the Lower East Side. I took a picture of the eye-catching Metronome public art installation in Union Square. In person, it’s quite odd looking, but with the striking yellow cabs, verdant trees, clear blue skies, and towering buildings framing the shot, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 made this artistic landmark look epic. It perfectly captured the sprawling gold flecks on the public timepiece while the taxis fought for the Metronome’s spotlight with their mustardy hues.

I also snapped a photo of my lunch that day, capturing the delicious texture of my chicken tenders and crispy fries. You can see the green-herb flakes sitting atop the fried meat and a cup of pale-yellow garlic parmesan sauce poking its head out of the tray’s corner. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 made my junk food look scrumptious.

Even from afar, the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s wide lens did an excellent job at recreating the striking red-and-white sightseeing vessel that cruised across the East River. In the background, the Manhattan bridge jutted out of the salt-water estuary with sharp, crisp details.

Ultra-wide camera

No, there’s no change to the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s ultra-wide camera, but I’m not complaining. Yes, this is one of those, “Why fix something that’s not broken?” moments. Like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a 12MP, f/2.2, 1.12µm ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree field of view.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 ultra-wide sample (Image credit: Future)

The ultra-wide camera is my absolute favorite, allowing me to capture more scenic backdrops that truly capture New York City’s bustling energy, jaw-dropping skylines and eye-catching historic edifices. At one point, I took a wide-lens picture of the Empire State Building, but it just didn’t do it justice.

I switched to the ultra-wide camera, and wow, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 finally captured this architectural marvel’s intimidating, imposing character as it towered above busy Midtown. The wide lens framed the famous skyscraper, cutting out the hustle and bustle of the sidewalk and streets. However, the ultra-wide lens captured all of that and more, giving you a better perspective of how commanding and grandiose the Empire State Building really is.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 ultra-wide sample (Image credit: Future)

Thanks to the ultra-wide camera, not only did I capture the Brooklyn Bridge’s spectacular pointed arches, but also stylish pedestrians while the Freedom Tower poked its beautiful little head out in the distance. It’s a stunning shot!

Selfie camera

Again, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 made no changes to its 10MP, f/2.4, 1.22µm selfie camera. On paper, it may not measure up to the 12MP and 40MP selfie lenses on the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Galaxy S22 Ultra, respectively, but I’m still impressed.

Image 1 of 2 Warm Filter off (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 selfie samples Warm Filter on (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 leans toward warmer tones, which I appreciate because it elicits bronze-like hues from my complexion. I can turn up the heat even more by selecting the Warm filter (there are 12 in total). It’s also sharp enough to capture the wayward hairs from my messy, unkempt eyebrows. It’s so crisp, the lines on my red top were highly delineated — so much so that they induce hypnosis if you stare for too long.

One aspect I adore about the selfie camera is that its zoom out prowess supersedes the capabilities of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, my daily driver. If I wanted to capture more background scenery with my selfies, I’d leave the Galaxy S22 Ultra at home and bring the Galaxy Z Flip 4 along instead.

Night Mode and low-light photos

Samsung says low-light photos should be better with its upgraded wide camera, so I put it to the test.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 night mode sample (Image credit: Future)

I spotted a procession of 15 geese in my local park, so I snapped a photo of the flock as they headed toward a lake. The pixel size upgrade was certainly evident, gathering more light into the photo. However, keep in mind that night mode requires stillness for clarity (it simulates long exposure for up to 5 seconds), and unfortunately, the geese refused to stop waddling for their photoshoot. As such, the picture is not as sharp as I’d like it to be. Still, you can’t deny that the stunning reflections in the lake (the stillest part of the photo) add a certain je nais se quois to the picture.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 night mode sample (Image credit: Future)

I also captured a photo of the Valley Stream Community Center, a park-dwelling building that comes alive at night. It’s one of the best night-mode photos I’ve ever captured of the edifice. With the trees’ reflection dancing on the lake and the ombre blue sky adding to the picturesque scenery, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 made the NY-based community center look like a rustic lake house in the middle of the woods.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 software and warranty

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 runs on Android 12 with the One UI version 4 skin.

Samsung promises four years of major software updates along with five years of security updates. In other words, Galaxy Z Flip 4 users will get some Samsung love all the way up to Android 16 (at the very least).

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a one-year limited warranty.

Bottom line

No, I can’t flip the phone open in a millisecond like a badass in a late 90’s action film, but the Galaxy Z Flip 4 can enhance my solo-travel experiences, whether enjoying its pocketability for lighter journeys or using Flex Mode for Instagrammable snapshots.

On top of that, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is elite when it comes to zoomed out selfies, capturing more background details than my Galaxy S22 Ultra. So yes, I’d recommend the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for solitary content creators and solo travelers. But would I encourage a Z Flip 3 owner to upgrade to the Z Flip 4? Not a chance in hell. The upgrades are too minimal.

Even if you want to have a funky foldable device, consider the Galaxy Z Fold 4 instead. It’s a cooler technological titan that lets multitasking mavens take full advantage of its dual displays.