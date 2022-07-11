MSI GV60 Streaming USB mic review

MSI GV60 Streaming USB mic features four polar patterns, onboard controls, a quality all-aluminum build and solid recording quality for $129. The budget-friendly USB mic has understated styling with its professional all-black matte finish that will dress up the look of any desktop. The build quality is excellent, as MSI has created a Streaming Mic that's good for gaming, but without the garish RGB lighting effects that make some USB mics unsuitable for a business meeting.

With four polar pattern options, unique styling, and solid audio recording quality, the GV60 should earn its place on our best USB microphones page, but will it? Read on to find out if the MSI GV60 can knock the Shure MV7 off the top of our list.

MSI GV60 Streaming USB mic price and availability

The MSI GV60 Streaming USB mic costs $129 and is available right now at Amazon (opens in new tab). In comparison, the Shure MV7 will run you nearly $100. Yes, with the Shure mic you get the XLR output option, but the GV60’s recording quality is a near match and may suit your budget better.

MSI GV60 Streaming USB mic design

MSI’s GV60 is a matte black all-aluminum behemoth with white font lettering above each knob, indicating the volume, mic gain volume and polar pattern controls as well as the mute button located at the lower center of the body.

(Image credit: Future)

The knobs are a little oddly shaped but work well otherwise. The polar pattern knob has a nice stiffness to it and firmly sits within its selected polar pattern. There is an indicator light above the knobs that signals when you’re live or muted.

(Image credit: Future)

At the very bottom of the mic, you will find a 5/8 thread mount so you can use the GV60 on a boom arm if you wish to. The GV60 also comes with a nearly 10-foot (3 meters) USB cable that provides ample length to cleanly run the cable where you wish. Also included with the GV60 is a lovely pop filter to prevent plosives and lower the chances of wind noise.

The MV60 measures 10.63 x 4.33 x 4.33 inches and weighs 2.42 pounds while sitting in its stand, which is fairly large, causing it to stand out on your desktop. It’s over a pound heavier than our top USB mic, the Shure MV7 , which comes in at 1.2 pounds and measures 6.1 x 3.6 inches.

(Image credit: Future)

MSI GV60 Streaming USB mic audio quality

Using the MSI GV60 is easy, just plug it in and double-click on your favorite audio recording software or hop into a Zoom , Google Meet , or Skype call. The GV60 features cardioid, omnidirectional, bidirectional, and stereo recording patterns, and captures 96kHz/24 Bit quality audio with 20Hz to 20kHz of frequency response. It's pretty much guaranteed that you’re going to record excellent audio and sound great during your video conference calls.

I found I didn’t have to turn the gain volume knob up much to record excellent audio from up to 2.5 feet away. It’s an excellent indication of the mic's sensitivity as well as the quality of the build. I recorded a voiceover for my friend's upcoming animated short on the MV60 and it really caught all the depth and timbre in my voice. It handled all the little nuances and inflection changes very nicely, and I was impressed with the recording.

I then took a few Google Meet calls and other video meetings using the MV60 — the results were great. My production client said the MV60 looked like the “Monolith from ‘2001 a Space Odyssey’” of USB mics. I liked that reference because it does have that monolithic feel to it. Everyone I met reported that my audio quality sounded great, very clear, and crisp.

(Image credit: Future)

A favorite thing of mine to do is test if a USB mic works well with my Android phone or tablet using a USB-C to USB-C cable, which takes plug-and-play to another level. I plugged it into a OnePlus Pro 10 and used the Android recording software. I recorded high-quality vocals and would feel comfortable recording an interview or podcast using this setup.

Software

The MSI GV60 is a true plug-and-play and is compatible with macOS , Windows 11 , and Android devices. Once plugged in, you’re good to go. There are no downloads to worry about, no RGB lighting to finagle, and no twenty-minute decisions about mood lighting. Honestly, my favorite part is being able to connect the MV60 to my Android phone and record a podcast in seconds.

Bottom Line

For $129, the MSI GV60 provides a relatively affordable microphone solution that will record pro-level audio, including instruments and multiple individuals for a podcast. Outside of the oddly-shaped control knobs, the build quality is great and easily earns a spot on our best USB mics list. However, it is, as our illustrious Editor in Chief would say, “A Big Betty” — but thanks to its understated styling and sultry black matte finish, the MV60 will add to your desktop.