HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e All-in-One Printer review

Thanks to speedy printing, scanning, and copying speeds; detailed color representation; and an intuitive app to tie everything together, the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e is one of the best home office printers you can buy today.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e Specs Printer Type: Inkjet

Features: Print, copy, scan, fax

Display: 2.7-inch color LCD touchscreen

Ink/Toner: 4 cartridges (black, cyan, magenta, yellow) Resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 (color), 1200 x 1200 (black)

Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0

Compatibility: macOS v10.14 Mojave, macOS v10.15 Catalina, macOS v11 Big Sur; Windows 7 through 10 (32-bit or 64-bit)

Print Speed (Rated): Up to 22 ppm (black), 18 ppm (color)

Print Speed (Tested): 13.4 ppm (black), 9.1 ppm (color)

Size: 17.3 x 13.5 x 10.9 inches

Weight: 20.4 pounds

The HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e all-in-one printer was designed as a one-stop productivity shop for any small business (or home office). Touting its freshly released OfficeJet Pro 9015e as “the productive smart printer that gets work done,” the company aims to save you oodles of time with a combination of intuitive tech and integrated ink management. And thanks to a handful of other nifty features — automatic two-sided scanning, super-simple mobile printing, and best-in-class security — I’d say HP hit the mark.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e pricing and availability

The HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e costs $229, and that comes with a standard one-year HP warranty; if you sign up for HP+ during the setup process (more on that later), the warranty gets extended to two years. (For an extra $55, you can also spring for a three-year warranty when you purchase from HP’s site.)

The OfficeJet Pro 9015e is part of HP’s new springtime lineup of printers, which includes 10 different models marketed toward families, small businesses, and home office use (ie, microbusinesses). Ranging from $69 to $229, there’s a lot to like about these newer models, and the 9015e falls on the mid-to-high end of printers meant for the home office.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e: setting up

If you’re over the age of 30 (or so), you remember what a tedious process setting up a new printer used to be. Thanks to the wonders of today’s technology, however, getting started with the OfficeJet Pro 9015 was quick and painless; you simply plug the printer in, and the touchscreen turns on automatically to guide you through the rest of the process, step by step. Once I installed the ink cartridges and loaded up the paper tray, I was good to go.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

During setup, you’ll be given the option to sign up for HP+, which works in conjunction with the HP Smart printing app. To do this, however, you’ll need a monthly plan for Instant Ink, which automatically ships you new ink cartridges when the old ones are getting low. These plans start at $0.99 per month (estimating ink usage of only 15 pages during that time) and go all the way up to $24.99 (700 pages per month); this recurring fee might be impractical for the average family, but it could be perfect for a small business with ever-changing printing needs. Bonus: If you sign up for any plan, you’ll get six month’s worth of ink for free.

As mentioned above, springing for HP+ will extend the warranty by an extra year; you also get a variety of other biz-friendly perks, such as Smart Security (to detect and prevent malware attacks); native in-OS printing from anywhere; and the Smart Dashboard, which helps manage all your printing needs in one convenient place. The HP Smart app also becomes more robust (the ribbon at the top turns from white to orange when HP+ is activated), allowing you to print, scan, and fax photos and documents right from your phone in a variety of creative ways.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

If you find yourself executing different kinds of printing jobs on a regular basis, the HP Smart app is infinitely useful. In my testing, it was a cinch to scan and print documents directly from my Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as I gathered all my 1099s for tax season; the app is intuitive and very easy to navigate. You don’t need a brand-new HP printer to use the HP Smart app, either, but in my testing, it worked seamlessly with the OfficeJet Pro 9015e.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e design and ease of use

Similar to other premium printers at this particular price point, the OfficeJet Pro 9015e has a 2.7-inch color touchscreen for easy operation, and the screen can be tilted at 45 degrees for better viewing. Menu selections were easy enough to navigate, but my clumsy man hands required some finesse when selecting smaller icons on screen. It's not a deal-breaker, by any means.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

If you turn the printer around, you’ll find two RJ-11 modem ports, an Ethernet port, and one host USB port, which is covered with a sticker; you have to set this printer up via HP Smart, as opposed to a wired connection to your laptop. On the left-hand side of the OfficeJet Pro 9015e, you’ll find a USB memory port for printing/scanning from a thumb drive. (Sorry, no SD Card slot here.) It took approximately three seconds to recognize my thumb drive’s media, allowing me to print pictures directly from the drive or scan and save them under another format (PDF, JPEG, TIFF, or XPS).

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The dual-pass, two-sided document feeder sits on top, and if you lift the lid, you’ll find the glass scanning area inside. There’s also a flip-down panel on the front of the printer for swapping out ink cartridges. At the end of the day, everything is equally easy to view and access.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e print speeds

Using standard ol’ printing paper in its generous 250-sheet input tray, the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e is ready to rock when it comes to office duties. It printed out my 5-page black-and-white text document in 22.4 seconds, or 13.4 ppm, which is on par with the Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW (10.3 ppm as tested), another business-minded printer with an eye for saving on ink costs. Using the duplexer to create two-sided prints, the OfficeJet Pro 9015e managed 10 ppm, more than double the speed of Brother’s 4 ppm for duplexing.

The OfficeJet Pro 9015e was predictably zippy when it came to mixed text and color graphics, too. It plowed through my 5-page test document in just 32.7 seconds, or 9.1 ppm.

Note: HP rates the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e at up to 22 ppm for black-and-white documents, and up to 18 ppm for color, which is expected when it comes to manufacturer hyperbole for these specs.

(Image credit: HP)

To give you an idea of how far HP has come with its printing tech, I fired up my old HP Envy 5660 printer, an ancient (ie, roughly five years old) all-in-one that’s practically a dinosaur by today’s office standards. It printed out that 5-page doc in an abysmal 4 minutes and 33.3 seconds, or just 1.1 ppm. Woof. If time is money, it sure pays to live in the future, eh?

I wasn’t joking about the “ready to rock'' part, either. While printing, the OfficeJet Pro 9015e literally rocked my rickety end table back and forth as it went; make sure you’ve got this thing planted on a stable surface, folks. ( To be fair , there is a Quiet mode to relegate this, but activating it slows down the printing process. Pick a poison.)

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e copy and scan speeds

A quality all-in-one should be able to make quick copies, and the OfficeJet Pro 9015e has that covered, too. It scanned and printed a multicolored text doc in 6 seconds flat (5.5 seconds for black and white copies), which is pretty darn quick. It also reproduced a Time magazine cover copy in 1 minute and 40 seconds, but the Photo mode -- which can capture up to 1,200 dpi -- requires a bit more attention to detail during the scanning process.

Using the ADF to make single-sided copies of a text document, the OfficeJet Pro 9015e managed 9.6 ppm; speeds dropped only slightly to 10.4 ppm when printing out the same document in black and white.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e print quality

I was extremely pleased with the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e’s print quality across the boa — err, page. Text was satisfactorily sharp and crisp in both color and black-and-white documents, though duplex copies came out slightly lighter. It was easy to make out all the finer details in my test printouts.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Glossy photos printed out with mostly accurate, well-saturated colors, and copies appeared true-to-life when scanning photographs. When converted to black and white, the once-colorful charts on my test documents retained the finer details and tonal gradients. Magazine graphics came out nearly identical to the original pages, even when using non-glossy paper.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e ink costs

HP offers both standard and high-yield ink cartridges for the OfficeJet Pro 9015e, ranging from $22.99 each for the former and up to $34.99 for the latter. Standard color cartridges are rated for up to 700 pages each, or 1,600 pages for the high-yield option. (Black ink cartridges come in one size, and are rated for up to 1,000 pages.) That averages out to 3.2 cents per page for color cartridges — or 2.2 cents for high-yield — and 3.3 cents for black ink cartridges.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

One of the big draws for the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e, however, is the prospect of utilizing HP Instant Ink (included with your HP+ subscription), a monthly service that ensures new ink or toner cartridges are delivered to your door — before you even have the chance to run out. You get six months of free ink or toner when you sign up for an HP+ Print Plan, which is based on how many pages you expect to print on a regular basis. Plans range from $0.99 for just 15 pages per month to $24.99 for 700 pages; when your printer detects low ink levels, you can expect an ink delivery to be on the way, without you having to lift a finger. For anyone with weekly admin chores and a short attention span, this service may well be worth the cost of entry.

Verdict

If you have a small business to run, your primary printer better be a reliable one. The HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e is more expensive than other printers meant for the microbusiness crowd, but with all the dynamic features packed into the machine, you get an awful lot of bang for your buck. Thanks to speedy printing, scanning, and copying speeds; detailed color representation; and an intuitive app to tie everything together, the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e is one of the best home office printers you can buy today.