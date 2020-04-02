The best Chromebooks in 2020

The best Chromebooks are not only ideal for students, but anyone who's in the market for a laptop that's easy to use and has low malware susceptibility compared to Windows devices. The best Chromebooks are secure, simple and typically have a long battery runtime.

Chromebooks are evolving, too, and deviating away from that traditional clamshell look. Many of them now have sleeker designs and touch screens; some sport 2-in-1 designs. Other Chromebooks offer a surprising amount of endurance, which is why we've devised our own Chromebook drop test.

If you've been waiting for a new premium Chromebook (Google decided to not update the Pixelbook this year), we've got great news from CES 2020. Starting at $999, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is super thin, packs a 4K OLED display and a 10th Gen Core i5 processor and stands out from the crowd in a bright Fiesta Red design

We review dozens of Chromebooks each year, and the ones that make our best Chromebooks list offer the ultimate combination of value, performance and computing comfort. Some are so good they also make our overall best laptops list. We recently reviewed the Dell Latitude 5400 Chromebook, but it didn't quite make it on this list.

The best Chromebooks you can buy today

The best Chromebook by far is the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 thanks to its vivid, 14-inch touch screen display and long battery life packed into a sleek, premium design.

1. Asus Chromebook Flip C434

Best Chromebook overall

CPU: Intel Core m3-8100Y | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB eMMC | Display: 14-inch, 1080p touch screen | Dimensions: 12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Sleek, premium design

Thin display bezels

Vivid, 14-inch touch screen

Long battery life

Mixed performance

The best overall Chromebook, the Flip C434 is an excellent successor to the Flip C302CA, our previous top pick. Not only do its super-small bezels allow Asus to fit its large 14-inch screen into a smaller chassis than you'd expect, that screen is both bright and colorful. On top of that, its aluminum design provides a more premium feel than most Chromebooks. Oh, and I almost forgot: it lasts about 10 hours on a single charge.

See our full Asus Chromebook Flip C434 review.

If you're on a tight budget, the best Chromebook for you would be the Samsung Chromebook 3, as it's dirt cheap but offers great battery life and decent performance. (Image credit: Future)

2. Samsung Chromebook 3

Best Chromebook for students

CPU: 1.6-GHz Intel Celeron N3060 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel | Dimensions: 11.4 x 8 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Bright, accurate screen

Superb battery life

Strong performance

Muddy speakers

Awkward button layout

Easily the best Chromebook value, Samsung's 11.6-inch, 2.5-pound laptop is light enough to carry anywhere. And with 4GB of RAM, the Celeron N3060-powered Chromebook 3 can handle multitasking with aplomb. And for a cheap device, it looks really classy. Sure, it's plastic, but the metallic black covering is classy enough for any setting. On the Laptop Mag Battery Test, the Chromebook 3 ran for 9 hours and 44 minutes, which is more than enough for work and play all day. It's easily one of the cheapest and best Chromebooks you can buy.

See our full Samsung Chromebook 3 review.

If you need something durable and affordable, the best Chromebook you could buy is the Dell Chromebook 3189, and it even has solid battery life.

3. Dell Chromebook 3189

Best durable Chromebook

CPU: Intel Celeron N3060 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel | Dimensions: 12.0 x 8.2 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 3.2 pounds

Good speakers

Solid battery life

Dim screen

Poor multitasking performance

Starting at $329, Dell's Chromebook 3189 lasts more than 9 hours on a single charge and offers a durable chassis that's ready for the classroom. It's a 2-in-1 with a touch screen, making it easy to use Android apps. And its MIL-SPEC-tested design means that little clumsy hands can drop the 3189 without causing too much damage. The Celeron processor isn't powerful, so the Chromebook 3189 is best for tackling a single homework task at a time.

See our full Dell Chromebook 3189 review.

If you want the best Chromebook straight from Google, you can't go wrong with the Google Pixelbook Go, as it sports a bright, colorful display paired with great battery life. (Image credit: Future)

4. Google Pixelbook Go

Best battery life Chromebook

CPU: Intel Core i5-8200Y | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB SSD | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p touch screen | Dimensions: 12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.3 pounds

Superslim design

Bright, colorful display

Great battery life

Lackluster speakers

Scant ports

The Pixelbook Go is easily one of the best Chromebooks you can buy. Google's laptop is superslim and light at just 2 pounds, and it sports an easy-to-grip design. The extreme portability extends to this Chromebook's battery life, as it lasted a very impressive 11 hours and 29 minutes on our web surfing battery test. Other highlights include a vibrant 13.3-inch display and solid performance form its Core m3 processor (Core i5 is available). The speakers aren't stellar, but overall the Pixelbook Go is a great option.

See our full Pixelbook Go review.

Want something more premium and portable? The HP Chromebook x2 is the best Chromebook around thanks to its sweet detachable design, bright display and comfortable keyboard.

5. HP Chromebook x2

Best 2-in-1 Chromebook

CPU: Intel Core m3-7Y30 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB SSD | Display: 12.3-inch, 2400 x 1600-pixel | Dimensions: 11.5 x 8.3 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Bright, high-res display

All-day battery life

Comfortable typing experience

A bit heavier than other convertibles

Thick bezels

With all-day battery life and a comfortable, detachable design, the XP Chromebook x2 is everything is one of the best Chromebooks for business users. It's like a Microsoft Surface Pro that runs Chrome OS. The Chromebook x2 also offers a sharp, bright display, quality sound and a comfy keyboard for solid typing. The Core m3 processor isn't blazing, but it's plenty of oomph for working primarily in the cloud. Plus, HP includes the keyboard and pen in the price.

See our full HP Chromebook x2 review.

For a bigger display, the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 is the best Chromebook for you. It also has a detailed 4K display and speedy performance packed into an aluminum chassis.

6. Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630

Best 15-inch Chromebook

CPU: Intel Core i5-8250U | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 3840 x 2160-pixel | Dimensions: 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.1 pounds

Detailed 4K touch screen

Flexible aluminum chassis

Speedy performance

Subpar battery life (on 4K model)

Display could be brighter, more colorful

If you want a big-screen Chromebook, I bet you want it with a huge high-resolution panel. While the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 starts at $599 with a 1080p screen and a Core i3 CPU, it can be upgraded to a 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) screen with a Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, which should provide enough speed for all the Android apps you want, and then some. This laptop also sports a neat aluminum lid, so its chassis looks as sharp as the images on its screen.

See our full Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 review.

One of the best Chromebooks you can buy is the Acer Chromebook 15 thanks to its premium, durable chassis, over 10 hours of battery life and solid performance. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

7. Acer Chromebook 715

Best Acer Chromebook

CPU: Intel Core i5-8350U | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 64GB eMMC | Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel | Dimensions: 14.4 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.8 pounds

Premium, durable chassis

Great performance

Over 10 hours of battery life

Expensive

Dull, dim display

The Acer Chromebook 715 is a premium Chromebook that offers a durable aluminum chassis packed with great performance and over 10 hours of battery life. Its Intel Core i5-8350U processor with 8GB of RAM hit 14,088 on the Geekbench 4 overall performance test, sailing past the 6,100 Chromebook average. Its integrated numpad is also a boon for students. And even though its 15.6-inch display is a little dull, it's sharp, at 1920 x 1080. If you like buying from Acer, this is among its best Chromebooks.

See our full Acer Chromebook 715 review.

How to choose the best Chromebook for you

Choosing the best Chromebook for you depends on who you are and what needs you're hoping your next Chromebook will fulfill. Are you a student who is mostly reliant on Google productivity apps? Are you a business seeking to provide Chromebooks for your employees? Are you a school hoping to snag the perfect Chrome OS systems for your students? Here's my easy-to-understand buying guide on how to buy the perfect Chromebook for you.

How much do Chromebooks typically cost?

Luckily for you, Chromebooks are known for being budget-friendly. There are some premium Chromebooks out there such as the Google Pixelbook Go that command higher prices due to its long battery life and thin-bezel display. But for the most part, you can find a high-quality for under $500, such as the Dell Chromebook 3189.

You can also snag a 2-in-1 Chromebook, which is a laptop with Chrome OS that can shape-shift into different modes, including tablet mode, such as the HP Chromebook x360 12b for under $400. A Windows 2-in-1 laptop could be double or triple that price.

Are Chromebooks portable?

When it comes to portability, we need to take a look at screen size and weight. Most Chromebooks fall between 11 and 13 inches, so lugging Chromebooks around at school or in the office will be a breeze.

How well does a Chromebook perform?

Most of the time, Chromebooks are lightweight devices; Chrome OS sticks to the basics of providing favorite Google productivity apps with a few extras (unlike Windows operating systems that can be bloatware hell). If you need additional apps, you can download them from the Google Play store. Because many applications on Chrome OS operate using the cloud, this means more free space for your laptop and a speedier performance.

Do Chromebooks have good battery life?

Chromebooks have very good battery life. We run our own in-house Laptop Mag Battery test on Chromebooks, and on average, they last 10 hours. A Chromebook will usually endure the eight hours that are necessary for a productive day at work or school.

Are Chromebooks secure?

Yes, Chromebooks are super secure. If you're a business looking for a secure laptop for your employees or an institution seeking student-friendly devices that are nearly immune to malware, Chromebooks are the way to go. Some Chromebooks are even going as far as adding biometric authentication, like fingerprint scanners, to add a new level of security to its laptops -- the Acer Chromebook 715 has a fingerprint sensor, for example.

How we test Chromebooks

One of the unique ways we test Chromebooks is by dropping the devices to test its durability. No, we're not kidding. Laptop Mag has its own in-house Chromebook drop test to measure how well Chromebooks can handle shocks. As Chromebooks are often used by on-the-go students and worker bees, it can be easy to have the device slip through one's fingers while shuffling from office to office or classroom to classroom.

We also test for the Chromebooks' performance, battery life, screen brightness, multitasking muscle and more.

As our Editor-in-Chief Sherri L. Smith describes it, when we bring a laptop into our laboratory, it's our goal is to see how it would work if you brought it into your home or office. While we use a number of industry standard benchmarks such as Geekbench, we focus more on real-world testing.

To measure battery runtime, the Laptop Mag Battery test surfs the web at 150 nits of brightness until the Chromebook runs out of juice. To test the Chromebook's processing power, we use the Geekbench synthetic test.

We use a colorimeter to measure screen brightness and color gamut while other instruments help us determine a laptop's key travel and ambient heat. See this page on How We Test Laptops for more details on our benchmarking procedures.

See our Chromebook Buying Guide and our Windows 10 vs Chromebook face-off to learn more about Chromebooks. And check out our best laptops deals page to make sure you get the best price before you buy.