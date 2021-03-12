Xbox Series X March update can give certain backwards compatible games HDR and FPS boosts

Xbox's March software update will bring a few exciting changes to the platform. Most importantly, backwards compatible titles will now have the option to turn on FPS boosts and HDR on Xbox Series X.

This will not be available for all games, however. On the official Xbox website, the company uses Watch Dogs 2 as an example. However, it warns that the option "may reduce display resolution for the game." This might not be a worthy trade-off under certain circumstances, but at least Xbox is giving players the choice.

There are also a number of other changes, including achievements being visible on the Xbox mobile app again. Xbox will be testing different user experience designs to see which one fits best before slowly rolling the update out to users. It also plans to include leaderboards within the app in a later update.

New audio control settings are also coming to the Xbox console, specifically tailored for the Xbox Wireless Headset. These settings will be accessible through the Xbox Accessories app, and allow you to edit "equalizer settings, bass boost, auto-mute sensitivity, mic monitoring, and brightness of the mic’s mute light."

Other updates include TV Listings for One Guide going away on Xbox One, Xbox subscriptions being manageable on the Xbox console itself, and allowing users to choose what to install when purchasing a bundle.

Xbox already proved that it's handling backwards compatibility far better than its competitors (we're looking at you, PS5), but with this update, the company is truly solidifying its dedication to providing the best experience possible.