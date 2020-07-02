Xbox Series X games: Demo more than 60 unreleased games on Xbox One starting July 21

During the week of the Xbox Series X 20/20 games event, Microsoft intends on releasing more than 60 new demos of unreleased games into the wild to be played on the Xbox One.

This is happening as part of the Summer Games Fest Demo Event, which will take place from July 21 to July 27. Here's everything we know about these games and what we can expect from the demos.

Xbox Series X game demos

In an Xbox blog post, it was revealed that these demos are not your typical game demos, as they're not part of a finalized product. You'll likely experience bugs and glitches as you play, but that's not a bad thing. The developers want you to play-test these games and tell them what you experienced, the good and the bad.

Eight games have been revealed thus far. Here are the titles, photos and descriptions of these:

Cris Tales: A gorgeous, indie love letter to classic JRPGs with a new perspective. Peer into the past, act in the present, and watch as your choices dynamically change the future — all on one screen as you play!

Destroy All Humans! The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950’s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Use an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities in the remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Reduce cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! One giant step on mankind!

Haven: Share the journey of two lovers escaped to a lost planet in a desperate attempt to stay together. You play as Yu and Kay, gliding over the grasslands of a shattered planet. The demo will give you a glimpse of the beginning of the adventure.

Hellpoint: An intense action RPG taking place on Irid Novo, a derelict space station soaked in an intoxicating dark sci-fi atmosphere. Fight dreadful creatures, face the Cosmic Gods and unravel their twisted story. Should the challenge be too great, play with a friend in local or online coop.

Skatebird: Grind on bendy straws, kick-flip over staplers, and carve killer lines through cardboard and sticky tape parks. Above all else, skate birds try their best!

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown: An audio based, action-adventure game that unlocks the full potential of 3D spatial sound. The Vale sets out to breathe new life into medieval combat and provide a truly novel experience for visually impaired and sighted gamers alike.

Raji: An Ancient Epic: An action-adventure game set in ancient India. A young girl named Raji has been chosen by the gods to stand against the demonic invasion of the human realm. Her destiny? To rescue her younger brother and face the demon lord Mahabalasura.

Welcome to Elk: A biographical adventure set on an island like no other, where every character you encounter has a story to tell. From the weird and wonderful to the dark and desperate, all the tales told on Elk are based on true stories of life on the road less traveled.

Keep in mind that these games are only 8 of the "75 to 100" games that will debut during the Summer Game Fest and these games will likely only be available during the aforementioned time frame, so play them while you can.