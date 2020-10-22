Xbox Series X gameplay: Watch 13 minutes of the horror first-person shooter Scorn

Scorn developers Ebb Software just dropped yet another look at the gameplay of its horror first-person shooter...a whole 13 minutes of it.

This 13-minute trailer gives us a better look at how grotesque and meticulously paced the action and danger can be. It almost looks as if Doom were running at 0.25x speed.

13 minutes of Scorn gameplay

All of the footage in this trailer is captured on an Xbox Series X, and it looks pretty impressive. Gross, but impressive. Running around and murdering sacks of flesh with a gun made of brains is definitely the weirdest thing I've seen in recent memory.

Scorn is reminiscent of Resident Evil 7 if the legendary horror game focused more on fleshy aliens as opposed to black tar zombies. That said, this gameplay doesn't feel like it does the game enough justice.

Scorn feels more like something that you have to play rather than watch to appreciate. I imagine that the game is filled with more intense situations, considering the guns seem pretty powerful.

Scorn is slated to launch on Xbox Game Pass in 2021, so stay tuned for our full review of the game when it launches.