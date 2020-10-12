Walmart's Big Save Event deals kick off ahead of Prime Day

Walmart's Big Save Event aims to jump start the holiday shopping with Black Friday-like deals this month. This sale runs alongside this week's Amazon Prime Day online shopping celebration.

So if you don't want to wait for Amazon's sale on October 13-14, sale, here's your chance to save early. Walmart's sale started Sunday, October 11 at 7 p.m. ET and runs through Thursday, Oct. 15.

The sitewide sale offers discounts on some of today's best tech including laptops and tablets. Orders over $35 ship free and select products are eligible for free NextDay delivery. Walmart also offers contactless, curbside pickup from its nationwide Walmart and Neighborhood market stores.

So why are Black Friday deals starting so early? Research shows that 87% of customers who shopped Walmart over the past six months plan to seek out deals earlier this year.

“We’ve heard from our customers that many plan on starting their holiday shopping well before Black Friday, and that they’re looking for gifts that fit their current lifestyle,” executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Walmart U.S., Scott McCall said in statement.

We'll be rounding up the best Walmart deals right here, so be sure to check back often for the latest discounts. Also, be sure to keep an eye on our Prime Day 2020 deals page for exclusive discounts from Amazon's big sale.

In the meantime, here are some of the best pre-Prime Day Walmart deals we've seen so far:

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 13: was $699 now $529 @ Walmart

Walmart is currently taking $190 off the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 13-inch laptop. It packs a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS display, a 1.6-GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $229 now $199 @ Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 4's long battery life, keyboard and performance make it a decent option. If you want a small laptop for basic computing and internet browsing, at just $199, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is a great value.

Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 features an 11.6-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 32GB SSD. This Google Classroom ready Chromebook is perfect for students and anyone else looking for a cheap laptop for basic tasks.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2020 (128GB): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop. This model packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Own it now for its lowest price yet. Amazon offers the same price.