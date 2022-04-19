Walmart PS5 restock — how to access today's exclusive drop

By published

How to access today's Walmart PS5 restock

Sony PS5 game console
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Another Walmart PS5 restock drops today, April 19 at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT. If you're still on the hunt for the hard to get game console, here's how to access Walmart's exclusive event. 

Swing over to Walmart.com and sign up for a paid membership of Walmart Plus. The fee is $12.95 a month or $98 a year — free-trial members do not get access to this exclusive event. Although you're not guaranteed to get a PS5, it's a small price to pay to increase your odds of finally snagging one.

Walmart Plus Membership: $12.95/mo. @ Walmart

Walmart Plus Membership: $12.95/mo. @ Walmart
Walmart Plus costs $12.95 per month or $98 a year. Walmart Plus members also get first dibs on hot ticket item restocks, free delivers on products and groceries, gas station discounts, and fast, contact-free shopping with the Mobile scan & go app.

View Deal

The PlayStation 5 is one of the best gaming consoles around. Sony's best gaming system yet, it features fast loading, a speedy SSD, and great backwards compatibility. 

In our PS5 review, we were floored by its incredibly powerful components and revolutionary controller haptics. We also praised its revamped user interface with innovative features and stunning 4K graphics. 

As a reminder, the standard PS5 console is priced at $499, whereas the disc-less PS5 Digital Edition is priced at $399.

Sony PS5 Disc Edition: $499 @ Walmart

Sony PS5 Disc Edition: $499 @ Walmart
Due to high demand, finding the PS5 in stock is a deal in itself these days. The new PlayStation 5 console packs powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, and backward compatibility. It's the Editor's Choice gaming console.  

View Deal
Sony PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Walmart

Sony PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Walmart
If you prefer disc-less gaming, the PlayStation Digital Edition console is prices at $399. It has all the same features as the standard PS5 console, minus a disc drive. 

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  