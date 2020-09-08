Vote for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' next mount — Here are your choices

Instead of deciding itself, Blizzard will let gamers choose between five potential mounts that could get created for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

The five potential mounts are Wandering Ancient, Soaring Spelltome, Nerubian Swarmer, Curious Caterpillar and Gooey Slimesaber. Here's the description of each creature as well as where you can vote:

Vote for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' next mount

In a blog, Blizzard provided a description for each of the mounts. Here are their backstories:

Wandering Ancient – Not all ancients are interested in war or lore, some just want to travel the world! A large and leafy mount, the Wandering Ancient invites you to climb aboard and grab ahold of its branches as you embark on a lumbering expedition.

Soaring Spelltome – In the forgotten depths of the Dalaran library, this oversized tome was found flapping madly around the room. Open the pages of this arcane-infused book and hitch a ride to magical adventure.

Nerubian Swarmer – When the Helm of Domination shattered, the Nerubians under the control of the Lich King were unleashed. Some were captured by the Argent Crusade and turned by their allies in the Ebon Blade. Now their spidery claws are put to use as mounts, skittering through the frozen tundra of Icecrown in pursuit of the rampaging undead.

Curious Caterpillar – A curious caterpillar found its way to the Heartland in Valley of the Four Winds one night and gorged itself on the oversized vegetables. The Pandaren of Halfhill awoke the next morning to find the crops half-eaten and an enormous, slumbering caterpillar among them. Too large to become a butterfly, this friendly worm is just the right size to train as a mount.

Gooey Slimesaber – From the slime pools of Plaguefall emerged all manner of jellied creature, including this sticky kitty. A slimy saber cat that's dripping with ooze, it's the kind of mount that you're going to want to wear gloves for.

If you'd like to vote, you can submit your choice via this poll on Blizzard's website. Personally, I'm either going to vote for the Wandering Ancient or the Soaring Spelltome.

The voting ends on September 18 at 4:00pm ET, which gives you time to decide, or you can get your votes in now before you forget!

Stay tuned for more World of Warcraft: Shadowlands news and impressions as we patiently wait for the pre-patch to launch.