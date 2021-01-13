Ubisoft to develop new Star Wars open-world game

With the surprise that Bethesda will be bringing Indiana Jones to consoles, we got another surprise announcement that Ubisoft is partnering up with Lucasfilm Games to bring an open-world Star Wars game, which means taking the Star Wars franchise out of EA's hands.

The new Star Wars game will be developed by Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment, the minds behind The Division games. The director of The Division 2 and The Crew, Julian Gerighty, will also be the game’s creative director.

What we know about the new Star Wars game

The game will use Massive Entertainment’s Snowdrop Engine, so expect similar visuals, but with some next-gen shine. As reported by Wired , Gerighty stated that Massive will work “closely with Lucasfilm Games to create an original Star Wars adventure that is different from anything that has been done before.” Yes, please.

Since 2013, EA has had full reign over Star Wars games, making Star Wars Battlefront, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and most recently Star War: Squadrons. Supposedly, EA had a ten-year deal for Star Wars titles, which may suggest when Ubisoft’s deal will be out (if they have a timed one).

Right now, Massive Entertainment is still in the hiring stages , so there aren't any more details to go on. However, knowing Lucasfilm Games is partnering with well-established game developers means we can expect AAA titles from iconic movies. So, does that mean we might even get a Howard the Duck title? (Yup, that was Lucasfilm). For now, we’re happy with Indiana Jones .