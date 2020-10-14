Turn your iPad Pro into a laptop with Brydge keyboards at all-time lows for Prime Day

Whether you just picked up an iPad Pro in a Prime Day tablet deal or if you have had one for months or years you are going to want to take a look at this deal on the Brydge Pro+ keyboard with trackpad at 30% off on Amazon!

While the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is a beautiful looking product, our reviewer wasn't thrilled with it overall and found the pricing completely out of line. Well, the Brydge Pro+ addresses some of our reviewer's concerns including the price by coming in at less than half the cost of the Magic Keyboard during this Prime Day deal.

Brydge Pro+ for iPad Pro 12.9 (2018, 2020): was $230 now $160 @ Amazon

iPad Pro 12.9 owners that were tempted by the Magic Keyboard, but turned off by the price won't want to miss out on this deal. The Brydge Pro+ basically converts your iPad Pro into a MacBook with a fully backlit keyboard and trackpad. It lasts up to 3-months on a single charge and can connect and charge over USB-C if necessary.View Deal

Brydge Pro+ for iPad Pro 11 (2018, 2020): was $200 now $140 @ Amazon

iPad Pro 11 owners that were tempted by the Magic Keyboard, but turned off by the price won't want to miss out on this deal. The Brydge Pro+ basically converts your iPad Pro into a MacBook with a fully backlit keyboard and trackpad. It lasts up to 3-months on a single charge and can connect and charge over USB-C if necessary.View Deal

The Brydge Pro+ really takes your iPad Pro and turns it into a MacBook lookalike. While it doesn't have the massive trackpad of current MacBooks, it is large enough to easily accommodate navigation and trackpad gestures.

The firm keyboard base allows for easy laptop typing and rubber lined hinge makes it easy to place your iPad Pro securely without worrying about scratches. The hinge also allows for vastly greater angles than the Magic Keyboard with 0 degrees all the way up to 180 degrees fully open, compared to the 125-degree max for the Magic Keyboard.

Backlighting is available at three different levels when needed, just be aware that it does dramatically impact battery life taking it from roughly 180 hours down to 20 hours. However, you can easily recharge the Brydge Pro+ by USB-C while connected to the iPad Pro.

If you are planning to buy an iPad Air 4 the 11-inch model has been confirmed by Brydge to also support that tablet, so you can have your keyboard ready and waiting for your new iPad.

Don't wait too long, these are the best prices we've seen to date on the Brydge Pro+ keyboards and we wouldn't expect to find them any lower soon.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is underway and we are seeing tons of deals on today’s best tablets. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day tablet deals page for this year’s exclusive deals on tablets.