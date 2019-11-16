Today Only: Take $200 off every 2019 MacBook Air

Heads up, Apple fans. Best Buy currently has one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen to date.

Today only, Best Buy is taking $200 off every 2019 MacBook Air laptop. After discount, you can get the MacBook Air (128GB) on sale for just $899.99. That's the cheapest MacBook Air deal we've seen and it also beats Amazon's price by $100.

Apple MacBook Air (2019): $200 off all configs @ Best Buy

The 2019 MacBook Air is an excellent everyday laptop for Mac fans. It sports a True Tone LCD, 8th-gen Core i5 CPU, and 128GB SSD. Best Buy is taking $200 off all configs today only. It's tied as the best MacBook Air sale ever.View Deal

The 2019 MacBook Air is a solid laptop for just about anyone who loves the macOS. As we noted in our Apple MacBook Air review, Apple's new entry-level machine has a sleek aluminum chassis, a crisp Retina display, and powerful speakers.

The base model sports an 8th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. However, 128GB is kind of paltry, so we recommend you get the model with the 256GB of storage. (It's on sale for $1,099.99).

We wish the MacBook Air's CPU had a little more kick — you get a Y-Series Intel Core i5-8210Y CPU — but it's more than adequate for light/everyday work. Besides, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale at Best Buy should you need the extra horsepower.

