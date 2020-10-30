Three new MacBooks could arrive later this year — what we know

Apple already hosted two events this fall, releasing new Apple Watch and iPhone 12 models, but the company appears to have a few more surprises in store for us before year's end.

The latest leak is particularly good news for anyone hoping to upgrade their MacBook to one with a better keyboard or possibly even from Intel chips to custom ARM-based processors.

MacBook with Apple Silicon: Release date, rumors, specs, and what we want

Best MacBook in 2020: Apple laptops to buy this holiday season

Best laptops 2020

Apple's macOS Big Sur beta code revealed three new Mac devices that will likely launch before 2021. Discovered in the developer preview System/Library folder by Twitter user @HarckerTech, three files contain code that doesn't correspond with already released MacBooks.

The files go by the name “MacHardwareTypes” and include the codes 2020f, 2020g, and 2020h. Which product do they relate to? While we can't say for sure, 2019f and 2020d contains references to the 16-inch MacBook Pro while 2020a was linked to the MacBook Air.

Unfortunately, we can't be sure which models the code refers to, but then, Apple only sells a few MacBook models. It's possible we see updates to all three laptops, the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch. However, it's also possible that one of these is for a new iMac or a rumored return of the 12-inch MacBook.

Apple said it would release the first MacBook powered by Apple silicon, a custom ARM-based chip, by the end of the year, so that should account for one of these products. In typical Apple fashion, the company didn't reveal which model would be the first to receive custom chips.

Recent rumors about a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro with 10th Gen Intel chips suggest Apple's most expensive and powerful model will be among the laptops getting a 2020 update. As for the other models, we'll just have to wait for Apple's next event, which is expected to take place on November 17.