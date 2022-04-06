This is the best gaming headset deal you can get right now — $20 off Corsair HS70 Pro

An epic gaming headset deal!

Corsair HS70 Pro gaming headset
(Image credit: Corsair)

The Corsair HS70 Pro (opens in new tab) is one of the best gaming headsets  around. One standout deal takes dollars off retail — for a limited time only.

Right now, you can get the Corsair HS70 Pro gaming headset for $79 (opens in new tab)at Amazon. Normally, it costs $99, so that's $20 off and one the biggest discounts we've seen for this gaming headset. 

Corsair HS70 Pro USB Gaming Headset: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Now $20 off, the Corsair HS70 Pro USB gaming headset sports impressive 7.1 Surround sound, a crystal clear cardioid microphone that is Discord-certified for PC, and compatibility with Nintendo Switch, PS5|PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One gaming consoles. 

Picked up the PS5 or Xbox Series X? The Corsair HS70 Pro USB gaming headset is a great addition to really improve the sound quality, which is made even better with this huge discount.

While we haven’t tested this gaming headset ourselves, the 4.5-star rating on Amazon makes it a tempting choice, especially at this price point. The specs also elevate this to a must buy, including the custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers that deliver a spacious, immersive surround sound.

This pairs nicely with the unidirectional noise cancelling microphone that works well to isolate background noise and deliver clarity to your team tactics without distortion.

And all of this is packed in a sleek, premium design with a braided cable, long-lasting durability, and plenty of cushioning on the head strap and cups, alongside easy-to-use on-ear controls and vast customization suite in Corsair’s iCUE software.

The Corsair HS70 Pro is a wise choice if you're looking for an affordable pro grade gaming headset. 

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. 