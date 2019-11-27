This $699 MacBook Air is the cheapest MacBook you'll find this Black Friday

The cheapest Apple laptop you'll find this Black Friday is available today. Better yet, this MacBook has a comfortable and reliable keyboard.

Amazon is selling the last-gen MacBook Air for just $699 after a $300 discount. That is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen this far. It's especially great for students or anyone who wants a premium laptop at an affordable price.

MacBook Air 13" (2017): was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

Need an affordable MacBook? The 2017 MacBook Air is a solid machine with excellent battery life and a great keyboard. And you get both full-size USB ports and a memory card slot. View Deal

In our MacBook Air review, we praised the 13.3-inch laptop for its 10+ hour battery life and sleek design. While this model has been around for years, its comfortable (and reliable) keyboard makes it a favorite among Apple users.

The MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch, 1440 x 900-resolution display and is powered by a 5th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Those are some aging specs, so don't expect blistering performance. That said, you shouldn't have any problems browsing the web, streaming videos or editing photos on the MacBook Air.

Another great thing about this model is that it offers a generous selection of ports, which includes two USB Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt 2 port and an SD card slot.

Yes, Apple officially discontinued this last-gen MacBook Air, but it's still a great choice for those who want a reliable, premium laptop to run macOS.

