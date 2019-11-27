This badass HyperX Cloud II gaming headset is $30 off for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are pouring in nonstop, and now you can get the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset for just $70, or $30 off at Amazon. This is my personal favorite wired gaming headset that offers amazing 7.1 surround sound.

HyperX Cloud II: was $100, now $70

The HyperX Cloud II is one of the best wired gaming headsets around. For just $69, you get a sleek aluminum frame, memory foam ear cups and 7.1 Surround Sound.View Deal

The HyperX Cloud II offers a sleek, aluminum frame, memory foam ear cups and badass 7.1 Surround Sound. The 7.1 Surround Sound works with PC and PS4, while the 3.5mm audio jack will obviously work with anything compatible with that port, like the Xbox One or Nintendo Switch.

The headset has 53mm drivers, which sound great. You can replace the pleather ear cups with the included fuzzy ear cups. It also has a detachable noise cancelling microphone and comes with a mesh bag to carry everything in.

If this gaming headset isn't your speed, take a look at our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals hubs to see more hot products on sale.